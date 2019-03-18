Returning one state medalist, the Union track Wildcats and Lady ’Cats are looking to improve on last year’s performance.
“We know how tough our district and sectional meets are (and it is likely not getting any easier),” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “Our kids learned firsthand that they had to work hard in the offseason and come to every practice with focus and drive during the season if they want to make it past sectionals and into the state meet.”
Senior Demetrius Clark is the sole returning state medalist. He finished seventh in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in a time of 40.72.
Clark was the only state qualifier as Union went through a brutal district and sectional in the southwest part of the state.
Meiners reported there are 29 girls and 34 boys out for this year’s team and all will be utilized.
While Clark was the only state qualifier, three other boys reached the sectional meet. Christophe Poinsett, Dominick Beine and Mason Bailey are back and looking to advance beyond the sectional this year.
Additionally, Eli Schulze, Kurtis Gillison and Nick Luechtefeld competed in the throwing events at the district level.
On the girls side, Deseray Washington and Jaiden Powell were sectional qualifiers last year. Washington made the state meet two seasons ago.
“They are both excellent athletes with great potential to go far this season,” Meiners said.
Hailey Cloud, who also plays soccer, is another athlete to watch in field and sprint events. She came closest to advancing in the postseason in the long jump.
Among newcomers, Meiners pointed out Natalie Miner, Ella Coppinger, Jessica Stallmann and Daniel Thwing.
“They were leading performers in middle school last year who have potential to make an impact on the varsity level this year,” Meiners said.
Overall, Union is looking to finish at the top of the Four Rivers Conference and qualify as many athletes as possible to advance from the district level.
She knows Owensville will be a top team in the area after sweeping the FRC titles for boys and girls last year.
Union will host the Four Rivers Conference meet in 2019.
Meiners is being assisted by Justin Grahl, Taylor Juergens and Willy Poggas.
Union starts the season Monday at the Hillsboro Coed Relays.