With a busy slate of track meets, Union High School sent several athletes to the Warrenton Invitational Friday.
Union also competed Saturday in the Kirkwood Dale Collier Invitational and Monday in the Four Rivers Conference Meet.
At Warrenton, Union’s boys scored 27 points to place ninth among 10 teams. Timberland won with 130 points while Ft. Zumwalt East was second at 115.5 and Orchard Farm placed third at 112.
Union finished seventh among nine schools in the girls meet with 42 points.
On the girls side, Timberland scored 167 points to win. Holt scored 153 points to end second and Troy was third with 94 points.
Girls
Sophie Eagan placed third in the 100-meter dash in 13.72.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Jessi Clark, Sydney Gerdel, Meghan Bergner and Pauline Waller ended third in 11:43.77.
Eagan ended fourth in the high jump, clearing 4-6.
Natalie Miner cleared 8-6 to place fourth in the pole vault.
Clark was fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:44.32.
Gerdel ended fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 6:23.60 while teammate Bergner was eighth in 6:49.02.
Tamyra Stafford was fifth in the triple jump with a top distance of 30-9.
Stafford was sixth in the long jump at 14-9.
The 800-meter relay team of Rebecca Seber, Miner, Eagan and Alyssa Bush ended sixth in 1:59.95.
Boys
Diego Orozco ended third in the triple jump at 37-10.5.
Kurtis Gillison ended fourth in the discus with a top throw of 126-3.
Dominick Beine took fifth in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 10:36.62.
The Wildcats were fifth in the 3,200-meter relay. Running a time of 9:13.12 were Beine, Gabriel Hoekel, Matthew Reidel and Hayden Monroe.
Orozco was seventh in the 400-meter dash in 55.72.
Lance Corum cleared 10-0 to place seventh in the pole vault.
Zac Elias was seventh in the shot put at 37-10.5.
Union’s 800-meter relay team of Joseph Sullivan, Isaac Berger, Luke Smith and Elias Neely ended eighth in 1:41.12.
Neely was eighth in the high jump at 5-4.