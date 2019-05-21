Netting a pair of goals in the second half, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats edged Washington Wednesday in the Class 3 District 9 championship game in Pacific, 2-0.
“We really didn’t expect anything less between Washington and Union in a district final,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “The game we played with them earlier this year was really close and we knew it would be another dogfight tonight. Washington has a phenomenal team. Coach (Adam) Fischer does a good job getting them in the best possible spots to win. I didn’t expect anything less out of them tonight.”
Fischer said his team had chances.
“The last 10 minutes of the game was the epitome of the season,” Fischer said. “We had two or three chances to walk a ball into the back on the far post on Taylor Bauer’s throw-ins and just didn’t get our kids where they needed to be. That’s kind of how our season was. When we took care of chances, we played really well and beat some good teams. When you play a great team like Union, you’ve got to take care of every chance.”
Union (24-1-1) advances to host Rolla (10-11-3) Tuesday at Stierberger Stadium. Kickoff in the Class 3 sectional game will be at 5 p.m.
“It feels absolutely amazing,” Union sophomore forward Emily Gaebe said. “There’s nothing better than this feeling.”
Washington ended the season at 17-9. It was the third season in a row that the Lady Jays played Union in the district championship game.
This game took place two weeks after Union defeated Washington 3-1 at Stierberger Stadium. And both teams took lessons from that game to tighten up defensively.
The Lady Jays were able to shut down most of Union’s chances and goalkeeper Ariel Pettis took care of the rest.
Pettis, who made seven saves in net, tipped over a high shot from Union’s top scorer Emily Gaebe in the first half.
“That save about 20 minutes in was big,” Fischer said. “Gaebe got the ball to her left foot from about 15-20 yards out and it was going under the bar. How Ariel saw that looking right into the sun was just phenomenal. She made that save. Gaebe had a breakaway later and Ariel came out and made the save. We’ve got total faith in her. She was the only goalkeeper we had in the program. She kept herself healthy and did exactly what she wanted. She’s just a sophomore and we’ve got her for two more years.”
At the other end, Hannah Olive was kept busy as well. She caught a high hard shot with a leaping grab.
“It was a little bit of luck,” Olive said. “I didn’t have a good kick and it got right to them. Luckily, I got to the ball because that could have been the game-winning goal.”
While the game was physical, there was just one injury in the opening 40 minutes. Union defender Emma Cloud hurt her ankle deep in Union’s end and had to come off for treatment. That forced Union to make some adjustments to fend off the Lady Jays.
“Emma Cloud went down in the first half,” Fennessey said. “We had to weather the storm and get through the next 15 minutes. We were shuffling. Our girls did it, they maintained and we got through there. I felt like after that we were going to get a little stronger.”
Cloud was able to return in the second half.
For the first 11 minutes of the second half, the game continued with the same defensive tone. Union moved down and earned a throw-in from the right side deep in the Washington end. Hailey Cloud chucked the ball into the box.
After a scramble, the ball somehow found its way to Gaebe and she knocked it into the net for her 50th goal of the season with 28:14 to play.
“Hailey Cloud had an amazing throw-in,” Gaebe said. “It got to my feet and I looked for the open shot. That was probably one of the most meaningful goals I’ve scored this year.”
Fennessey said it was a hard-work goal.
“Our first goal was not a clean goal,” Fennessey said. “The ball hit the ground in the box on a great throw by Hailey. Emily barely gets enough on it. It was a hardworking goal. It was like last year’s district championship game.”
It also was Gaebe’s 112th varsity goal in the past two seasons.
“They didn’t hurt us on 11v11 soccer,” Fischer said. “They hurt us on a set play on the throw-in and we didn’t do a very good job of getting a foot on it. When you give Gaebe the chance to get her foot on the ball that close to the net, she’s just got a knack for things like that and you can’t give her that chance.”
If the opening goal spurred Washington to more action offensively, it also brought Union additional opportunities and one of those brought an insurance goal with 18:52 to play.
The play started on a long pass up the middle to Maliyah Minor and the freshman made a long run into the Washington end before the Lady Jays caught up. Her initial shot was blocked, but sophomore winger Kaylee Simpson, following up on the right side, was able to put her shot into the Washington goal.
“I just was following it just in case it bounced off,” Simpson said. “I was surprised. I thought it was going to go over. It was pretty exciting.”
Fennessey said it was an end-to-end play.
“That play starts with us,” Fennessey said. “That’s a 120-yard play. Emma Cloud clears it off the line and gets it over the defender’s head. It was off to the races with Maliyah. I like our chances there. She’s fast and she can finish. I really wasn’t paying attention to Simpson making her run, but that’s a winger for you. Kaylee makes those runs consistently all throughout the game and she finally gets rewarded for it with a great goal. It was a tremendous job for her to be calm and cool and finish that.”
Fischer gave credit to Union.
“The second one came when we had kids pushed up,” Fischer said. “Minor made a heck of a run up there and then they finished it off. We had our chances as well, but the ball went their way tonight.”
And that was it for scoring. Both teams pushed forward, but neither was able to get through the defenses.
In the end, Olive was able to secure her school record 20th shutout of the season.
Fischer saw many positives.
“I felt our center mids, Kaly Stieffermann, Sarah Becszlko, Jessie Donnelly and Sam Winistoerfer, had their best half (in the first half),” Fischer said. “They won about every single ball and they had some of their center mids on the ropes. Sarah had a few chances and Jena Monehan had a few good chances.”
Fischer said this was an outstanding senior class.
“They’ve done that all year,” Fischer said. “We’ve been down 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 during the season and come back to win or tie. They’ve shown a lot of resilience all season long. I haven’t had to beg or scream and yell. Our seniors have done a good job of stepping up and doing that. That probably will be the biggest thing we miss from this group. They have a tremendous work ethic. Taylor Bauer works her butt off in everything she does. I’m really looking forward to see what these seniors do in college and after college.”