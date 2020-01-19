Holding off Union in the second half Wednesday, the St. Charles basketball Pirates advanced to the consolation finals of the 49th annual Washington Boys Tournament.
The Pirates (8-8) sufficiently slowed down the Wildcats (1-10) in the first half and went on to win by a score of 51-36.
After one quarter, St. Charles held a slight 8-6 lead, but an offensive surge in the final minutes of the half extended that lead to 23-10 going into the break.
“I thought we outplayed them in the first half for 13 minutes,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We just didn’t finish shots and didn’t make free throws, so we only scored 10 points in the first half. But the last two minutes cost us. It was a 10-2 run in the last two minutes of the half. If we finish shots and play with a lead, it’s just a different ball game.”
The Wildcats cut deeply into that lead in the third quarter, but St. Charles recovered and ended the period with a 32-24 advantage.
For the second consecutive game of the tournament, senior forward Caleb Mabe was Union’s leading scorer. He netted 14 points Wednesday.
“Caleb Mabe is playing awesome,” Simmons said. “I thought a lot of guys (had positives). Peyton Burke is getting his feet wet. He’s getting back in it, but Caleb is just playing tough. He’s attacking the glass. He’s playing physical in there.”
Kaden Motley was next for Union with nine points. Collin Gerdel scored six. Burke and Matthew Seely each added three points and Mason Bailey scored one.
Sam Adams put through 24 points to power the Pirates’ offense.
Magnus Kloepper and Barry Thomas Jr. finished with eight points apiece.
JT Jackson, Jack Walker and Blake Wiggs each added three points. Andrew Kelch rounded out the scoring with two points.
St. Charles was scheduled to play Sullivan in the consolation finals Friday after the Eagles came from behind to top the St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights in the other consolation semifinal, 53-46.
The final round games were postponed Friday and rescheduled for Monday. Union will play the Blue Knights for seventh place in the first game Monday at 4 p.m.