This time, they’ll be playing on Union’s home turf.
The soccer Lady ’Cats (25-1-1) host Glendale (17-7-1) Saturday at Stierberger Stadium in a Class 3 quarterfinal. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
“It’s an exciting time to be playing at home again,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Getting to be at home in front of your fans is a big deal. We’ll get to play on home turf again.”
The winner advances to the semifinals May 31 at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City with a 4 p.m. kickoff. The Union-Glendale winner gets the winner of Saturday’s Rockwood Summit-Cape Girardeau Central quarterfinal. That’s being played in Cape Girardeau.
On the other side of the bracket, the quarterfinalists are Incarnate Word, St. Dominic, Notre Dame de Sion and Kearney.
Incarnate Word plays St. Dominic Saturday.
Notre Dame de Sion hosts Kearney.
Rockwood Summit, Incarnate Word, Kearney and Union were the semifinalists last year.
The St. Dominic-Wentzville Liberty sectional was the only one not completed Tuesday. St. Dominic won in overtime Wednesday after the game was suspended Tuesday.
It’s the third time in just over a year that the Lady ’Cats will be facing Glendale.
Union won at Glendale April 6 during the Southwest Soccer Shootout in Springfield, 4-0.
The Lady ’Cats also won at Glendale in last year’s sectional round May 22, 3-0.
In this year’s visit to Springfield, Union got two goals from Hailey Cloud and one each from Maliyah Minor and Sami Starling.
Last year, Emily Gaebe netted two goals while Gigi Gore scored the other one.
However, it’s possible that Cloud could miss the game. A two-sport standout, Cloud has qualified for the MSHSAA Track Championships that day. She’s slated to compete in three events. The state meet has been moved to Washington High School after a tornado hit Jefferson City overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A full schedule for the Class 4 state meet hadn’t been announced as of deadline.
Hannah Olive recorded a shutout in this year’s game, making seven saves, while Lexi Garlock was the goalkeeper last season.
Glendale
The Lady Falcons advanced to the quarterfinal with a 5-1 home win over Carl Junction (13-11) Tuesday.
Glendale won the Class 3 District 11 title as the top seed, defeating second-seeded Willard in the title game, 4-1.
Glendale defeated No. 4 Hillcrest in the opening round, 7-1.
In the sectional game, Emma Miller scored Glendale’s two goals in the second half. Leah McDonald and Alexi Martinez scored goals in the first half.
Miller is the team’s leading scorer this season.
Taylor Thompson, a freshman, is the team’s goalkeeper.
Glendale is undefeated on the road this season, going 6-0 in road games according to Ozarks Sports Zone.
The team is coached by Jeff Rogers, who has been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and has won over 900 games as coach of Glendale’s boys and girls soccer teams.