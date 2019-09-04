Maybe this time the weather will cooperate.
Union High School will attempt to pull off a two-day softball tournament Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Last year, the school planned its two-day eight-team tournament for August, but it was rained out and was rescheduled as a six-team event Sept. 15, 2018.
Holt ended up beating Union in the title contest.
Organizers have set up the event at the four-field complex to run in two days with two pools.
Teams are assigned to four-team pools and will play the other pool teams prior to a final crossover game.
Pool A consists of St. Francis Borgia Regional, Francis Howell, Pacific and Rolla. Pool B teams are Affton, Perryville, Seckman and Union.
The first round of pool play takes place Friday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m.
Francis Howell plays Pacific on Field 1 with Union facing Affton on Field 2. Perryville meets Seckman on Field 3 and Borgia has a showdown with Rolla on Field 4.
The second round of pool games is set for 6 p.m. Borgia plays Francis Howell on Field 1 with Perryville playing Union on Field 2. Affton pairs up with Seckman on Field 3 and Pacific plays Rolla on Field 4.
Play resumes Saturday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. Seckman and Union meet on Field 1 with Francis Howell playing Rolla on Field 2. Borgia plays Pacific on Field 3 and Affton meets Perryville on Field 4.
After the first three teams, the pools will be classified and then will play the team finishing in the same position from the other pool.
Pools will be decided on overall record, but if there are ties, head-to-head results are next. Should a tie still exist, run differential (maximum of 15 per game) will be used.
The next tiebreaker is fewest runs allowed with most runs scored (maximum of 15 per game) as the fifth tiebreaker. Should a tie still exist, a coin flip will be used.
The 11 a.m. games are for placement. Teams play the same placed team from the other pool.
The championship takes place on Field 1 with the third-place game on Field 2, the fifth-place game on Field 3 and the seventh-place contest on Field 4.
Veterans Memorial Park is located at 1898 Progress Parkway, south of U.S. 50 and east of East Central College.