Host Webster Groves scored in the final minute of regulation last Monday to earn a tie with the Union Lady ’Cats, 1-1.
“Webster Groves doesn’t have lights, so whenever the game ended, it was getting dark,” Fennessey said. “The Webster Groves coach and I decided to leave it there before anything else weird happened.”
Union (19-1-1) took the lead on a free kick goal by Maddie Helling in the 24th minute. That held up all the way until Gretchen Skoglund equalized with 1:04 to play. Zoe Schultz assisted for the Stateswomen (8-5-1).
“We still haven’t won against Webster Groves,” Fennessey said. “They had beaten us every time. This was as close as we’ve come to beating them. We were tired at the end of the game. We fought as hard as we could. We’ll have to get them next year.”
Hannah Olive stopped seven shots in the Union goal while Whitney Coltrane and Hope Johnson split time in the Webster Groves net.
Coltrane and Union’s Hailey Cloud received red cards for an altercation in the 15th minute and both teams played shorthanded after that.