New Union High School girls basketball Head Coach Pat Rapert is wasting no time.
Union played Wednesday at the Incarnate Word Academy Jamboree, taking on the host Red Knights and Francis Howell. Due to the schedule, Union played all six periods in two scrimmages, back-to-back.
“I was excited for the opportunity to play two quality teams,” Rapert said. “It not only gave us a chance to see teams we don’t normally see, but both teams had depth as well. We were able to play against several different defensive schemes as well. It definitely benefited us.”
Incarnate Word has been considered the state’s top team in Class 4 in recent years. The Red Knights have not dropped a state game since losing in the state tournament third-place contest to Owensville in 2016.
Rapert said there were many positives during the jamboree.
“We played hard and boxed out well defensively,” Rapert said. “Our floor spacing was good offensively. We attacked the basket well and we competed well and had a very good showing.”
Rapert indicated there is still plenty of work to be done prior to the season opener, Dec. 2, at home against the St. Louis Patriettes.
“We have room for improvement on both ends of the floor,” Rapert said. “We need to get tougher on the defensive end and communicate better.”
There’s work to be done offensively as well.
“Offensively, we need to work on screening better and reading our defenders,” Rapert said. “I would like to see a couple players get more assertive on the offensive end because I know they can be big factors for us this year.”
Rapert said the jamboree was a group effort.
“I really felt like it was a complete team effort,” Rapert said. “Depth is going to be an issue for us until we can develop a few more girls. I like how hard we are working and accepting roles. We really did a nice job of handling any pressure that was thrown at us. We did not turn the ball over much.”
Rapert is looking forward to coaching the Lady ’Cats this winter.
“I am excited about the season and ready for games to get started,” Rapert said. “It sounds like the conference is going to be tough and all three of our tournaments are quality tournaments. I do not know if it has been released yet or not, but we are hosting district.”