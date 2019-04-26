While many teams took the Easter weekend off, the Union track Wildcats and Lady ’Cats went to work.
Union swept the team titles at the Cape Girardeau Central Invitational Friday and Saturday.
On the boys side, Union scored 144 points to win that title. Jackson and Cape Central tied for second at 108.5 points apiece.
Mehlville was fourth at 105 while Sikeston scored 101 points. Farmington was sixth at 79, Scott City ended at 66 points while West County had nine points and Zalma scored three points.
“We have truly been coming together as a team on all sides, and I hope that can continue through to our conference and district meets,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said.
On the girls side, it was much closer. Union scored 146 points while Cor Jesu Academy was second at 138.
Cape Central was third at 99 points while Jackson ended fourth at 90 points. Mehlville was fifth at 89 points while Sikeston scored 80 points. Farmington scored 61 points and West County rounded out the team standings at 29 points.
“This was a good win for the girls team, with even contributions from the sprint and distance running events as well as the field events,” Meiners said.
Boys
Demetrius Clark and Christophe Poinsett captured the top two spots in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. Clark won in 41.36 while Poinsett was second in 41.92.
Poinsett won the 100-meter dash in 11.23. Daniel Thwing was fourth in 11.65.
“Our team’s personal records came from Christophe Poinsett with an 11.23 and Daniel Thwing with an 11.65 in the 100-meter dash,” Meiners said.
Trevor Kelly won the high jump title at 5-6. Joseph Sullivan was second, also clearing 5-6.
Union won the 800-meter relay in 1:35.06. Team members were Clark, Thwing, Cameron Kriete and Poinsett.
The Wildcats won the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:36.90. Running were Poinsett, Kelly, Peyton Burke and Clark.
Clark placed second in the 200-meter dash in 22.64. It was the same time as the winner, Cape Central’s Donye Taylor, but Taylor got the edge. Kriete ended seventh in 24.28.
Kriete was second in the long jump at 19-7, a half-inch behind Farmington’s Carter Schaper. Kelly was sixth at 18-8.
Nicholas Luechtefeld ended second in the javelin with a top throw of 134-7. Eli Schulze ended 10th at 109-10.
Schulze was the runner-up in the shot put, throwing 47-3. Luechtefeld ended eighth at 39-11.5.
Union was second in the 3,200-meter relay in 9:18.90.
Kriete was third in the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.49.
Burke placed fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 37-0. Diego Orozco was eighth at 34-7.
Orozco and Elias Neely finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 400-meter dash. Orozco ran 57.66 and Neely ended in 1:00.24.
The 400-meter relay team finished sixth in 48.07. Hauling the baton were Burke, Kelly, Luke Smith and Sullivan.
Schulze ended sixth in the discus with a top throw of 104-5. Kurtis Gillison was 13th at 80-7.
Mason Bailey placed seventh in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:23.68. Neely took 12th in 2:43.15.
Dominic Beine was seventh in the 1,600-meter run in 5:05.16. Gabriel Hoekel was ninth in 5:07.79.
Hayden Monroe was eighth in the 3,200-meter run in 11:47.01. Matthew Reidel was ninth in 11:58.54.
Thwing ended eighth in the pole vault, clearing 9-0.
“For many of the other events, we had a pretty big wind factor that had an effect on a lot of the running times and some of the field event distances, but our boys went out and competed well which is all we ask for as coaches,” Meiners said. “We have some real competitors on our team who always go out there and perform to the best of their ability. This team is really special in that way. They have a true competitive nature as a whole team and it shows.”
Girls
Deseray Washington was the individual standout for the Lady ’Cats, winning four individual events.
“Deseray Washington led the way with a perfect 40 points coming from four first-place individual events,” Meiners said. “She looks stronger than ever and right where we need her to be at this point in the season.” Washington won the 200-meter dash in 26.69. Sophie Eagan was third in 27.59.
Washington won the 400-meter dash in 1:03.21.
Washington captured the 100-meter high hurdles in 15.34.
Washington captured the high jump title by clearing 4-10. Ella Coppinger was third at 4-8.
Coppinger was the winner in the 300-meter low hurdles in 50.66.
Hailey Cloud was a double winner, capturing the titles in both horizontal jumping events.
“Hailey Cloud took two first-place events in the triple and long jump. She had a phenomenal day with a PR in triple jump and a huge PR of 17-3.5 in the long jump. Getting over 17 feet in the long jump is a hurdle she has been working toward for the last two years. That is a big step toward our lofty postseason goals for her.”
Cloud was the long jump winner with a distance of 17-3.5. Tamyra Stafford was fifth at 15-2.5.
Cloud captured the triple jump at 33-7.5. Stafford ended fifth at 30-5.
Jaiden Powell captured second in the discus with a throw of 96-5. Jessica Stallmann was seventh at 78-6.
Powell also took second in the shot put with a throw of 36-0.5. That was a half-inch behind Cape Central’s Layla Sumner. Caroline Dunne was fourth at 32-6.
“Jaiden Powell came through with a PR in the shot put of 36-0.5 to place second,” said Meiners. “Caroline Dunne also PRed in the shot put with a 32-6 to place fourth.”
The 3,200-meter relay team placed second in 11:20.10. Running were Coppinger, Sydney Gerdel, Meghan Bergner and Jessi Clark.
Gerdel ended fourth in the 3,200-meter run in 13:51.18.
Natalie Miner was fourth in the pole vault, clearing 7-6.
Eagan was sixth in the 100-meter dash in 13.71. Coppinger ended eighth in 13.73.
Union placed sixth in the 400-meter relay in 1:00.06. Team members were Miner, Cloud, Stafford and Eagan.
The Lady ’Cats ran sixth in the 800-meter relay in 2:06.59. Running were Alyssa Bush, Rebecca Seeber, Miner and Eagan.
Bergner ended seventh in the 800-meter run in 3:01.50.
Clark took seventh in the 1,600-meter run in 6:23.33.
“Sydney Gerdel and Jessi Clark had season best runs in the 3,200- and the 1,600-meter runs, respectively,” Meiners said.
Dunne was eighth in the javelin with a throw of 75-3. Powell was ninth at 68-0.
“The wind was harsh on some of our times, but we are proud of the team effort on all sides to come out with a team win,” Meiners said.