Officially, it was a match between two teams looking for their first Four Rivers Conference volleyball win of the season.
Union claimed that victory at New Haven Thursday, 25-19, 25-18.
Unofficially, it also served as the seventh-place match for last week’s Hermann Tournament. Both teams placed fourth in their respective pools there and weren’t scheduled to play last Thursday.
“It’s huge for us,” Union Head Coach Kelli Bailey said. “When you’ve only got three wins in mid-October, you start doubting what you’re doing. In my five years as head coach, I don’t think we’ve ever been able to get a win against New Haven. Putting everything into play and having the girls have fun was the biggest part. We still have a lot of Four Rivers Conference teams to see. I think we’re perfectly capable of picking up a couple of more wins.”
New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener felt her team was capable of playing better.
“It was disappointing,” Hoener said. “I thought we could come in and do some things tonight and it did not work out at all. I thought Union served the ball pretty tough and our serve reception was just not up to par. If you can’t pass the ball on serve receive and run your offense, it’s going to be a long night, that’s for sure.”
Union (4-13-1, 1-3) earned its victory by taking advantage of New Haven mistakes and rallying when behind.
“Normally, we’re the team that breaks down after one or two mistakes,” Bailey said. “Tonight, we had a lot of go. It was a little different lineup. They just took hold and ran with it.”
New Haven (6-17, 1-3) made many of the match’s mistakes. Some came when the ball went too high and banged off the low ceiling or light fixtures.
“Usually, that’s us looking at the other team while the ball is going crazy off the ceiling,” Hoener said. “On some points, we acted like we had never played in this gym, which was a little disappointing.”
Bailey was surprised as well.
“I made a comment to my staff that I was a little nervous about that,” Bailey said. “They practice in this gym every day. We have a huge ceiling in our gym. I think because our girls had other things to focus on, like the low ceiling and it being warm, they were more worried about other factors than making mistakes.”
In the first game, Union jumped out to a 5-1 lead, which featured back-to-back aces from Aubrie Brown. New Haven fought back to tie it on an ace from Maria Sheible, 5-5.
The teams repeated the process with Union moving up but a net violation tying it again, 11-11.
Union took the lead for good on the next serve, which hit the net.
The Lady ’Cats sealed the win when Jaiden Powell beat teammate Natalie Voss to a New Haven pass which floated over the net. Powell’s kill ended it, 25-19.
New Haven jumped ahead in the second game, 4-1, and this time it was Union’s turn to fight back.
Union tied it at 5-5 and the teams traded the lead until New Haven got the next big run, going up 12-7. McKenzie Overschmidt had two aces in the run and kills came from McKenzie Pecaut and Sheible.
“We had the ability to do that,” Hoener said. “Sometimes, we just don’t hang around in tight games long enough to put ourselves into position.”
A Maddie Helling kill ended the run and she went back to serve. It turned out to be Union’s perfect rotation.
“That’s something we’ve been working on every single day,” Bailey said. “We’ve been really working on focusing and that hard work is finally starting to pay off. They’re able to see that. I hope we’re able to keep that going. Normally, we’re a team that lets a team get that run and then shuts down. Tonight was different. We had back row hitters and front row hitters. Jaiden Powell did a phenomenal job in the front row putting it away. That’s two games in a row for her and Laura Borgmann both. They were able to do something with that ball.”
By the time Helling was finished, Union was up 20-13. While Helling only had one ace, Union’s team was able to pull together to win the short rallies, the long rallies and get kills from nearly every player on the floor. That included a kill by libero Haillie Brown.
By the time that run ended, the game was pretty much over. New Haven fought back again, cutting it to 23-18, but Union was able to finish out with a Borgmann kill and Aubrie Brown ace, 25-18.
“My girls have been working really hard to better themselves,” Bailey said. “I think it’s really starting to pay off. I told them tonight to just have fun, play ball and move on. That’s what they did.”