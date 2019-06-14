Taking a brief pause from Ninth District action, the Union Post 297 Freshman Legion team swept Eureka Post 177 Saturday at Wildcat Ballpark, 1-0 and 6-1.
Post 297 improved to 11-5-2 with the wins.
First Game
The story of the opener was the pitching duel between Union’s Conner Borgmann and Eureka’s Adam Carrasquillo.
Borgmann’s one-hit shutout proved to be enough to get the win. Borgmann fanned five batters as well.
“Conner Borgmann gave a lights out pitching performance and that was the story of the game,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “With an injury and some vacations we were short pitchers and Conner was the cure to our ails, giving us a complete game in only 72 pitches. He had good stuff, threw strike after strike with all of his pitches, and used the umpire’s zone to his advantage. It was a masterful job on a day we needed it most.”
Carrasquillo only needed 78 pitches to go through the Union order in six innings. He allowed four hits and two hit batters while striking out five. The run was unearned.
Jayden Overschmidt had two of the four Union hits while Hayden Burke and Alex Kuelker each had one hit.
Borgmann and Kuelker were hit by pitches. Kuelker stole two bases while Burke and Overschmidt had one steal apiece.
Kuelker scored the run, which came in the third inning.
Carrasquillo did what he could to help his cause. He had the lone hit and stole a base. Jackson Weide also stole a base.
Defensively, Eureka made three errors to Union’s two.
Second Game
There was more offense in the second game. Eureka Post 177 got on the scoreboard first with a run in the bottom of the first, but Union took over from there.
Union scored twice in the second, twice in the third and twice in the fifth.
“Our offense wasn’t pretty but we took advantage of Eureka errors and walks to score enough runs to win,” said Bailey. “We used our speed to bunt for hits and steal bases to put us in positions to take advantage of their miscues and with good pitching by Nate Bagley we were able to complete the nondistrict sweep. Anytime you can get two wins on a Saturday you’re happy so it was a good day.”
Each team had three hits in the game. Eureka made three errors.
Bagley allowed one run on three hits, one walk and a hit batter over five innings. He struck out a pair.
Ethan Pennycuick threw for Eureka, allowing six runs (two earned) on three hits and five walks. He struck out six.
Union’s hits were singles by Overschmidt, Bagley and Borgmann.
Overschmidt, Burke, Borgmann, Cooper Bailey and Dalton Voss walked.
Bailey, Burke and Kuelker stole bases.
Overschmidt scored two of the runs. Bagley, Bailey, Ryan Ewald and Kuelker scored one run apiece.
Bagley and Burke drove in one run each.
Eureka got a double from Jake Warren and singles from Garrett Sharp and Ethan Sowadski.
Sowadski walked and Weide was hit by a pitch.
Sharp scored the run and Warren drove him home.