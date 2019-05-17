It took bonus baseball, but the Union Wildcats managed to squeeze past Sullivan Monday at Wildcat Ballpark, 6-5.
The squeeze part of the nine-inning game was literal. With nobody out and the bases loaded, Mason Bailey’s bunt was enough to clear the plate area for a diving Peyton Burke.
“It’s always a good day when you win,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “Playing a couple of extra innings in this beautiful weather, we’ll definitely take it.”
Union (12-9) faced St. Francis Borgia Regional (18-7) Tuesday for the title after this paper’s deadline.
“Borgia has a good record,” Bailey said. “They’ve played a lot of good teams this year. They’re a real solid team. We’re going to have to bring our best shot. It’s a heck of a lot of fun to be playing at this time of the year.”
Ryan Bailey decided for a bold move with nobody out and the bases loaded. The final play was set up to be a steal of home. Mason Bailey saw the pitch and decided to turn it into a suicide squeeze, bunting the ball into play.
“We actually called a straight steal of home,” Ryan Bailey said. “Mason said after that with nobody out, I thought it would be close and I knew I could bunt that pitch, so I bunted it. It ended up being a suicide squeeze. Both did their jobs. They’re smart players.”
When Burke crossed the plate, it ended the tournament’s longest game to this point.
“Coming into today, I knew it was going to be a 50-50 game,” Bailey said. “We were able to jump out to an early lead, but they’re too good of a team to not battle back. They were able to cut it down and tie it. It came down to what team was going to find a way. Luckily, it was us.”
Union seemed to be on cruise control going into the fifth inning. The Wildcats scored twice in the first, twice in the second and once in the third to build up a 5-0 lead.
The Wildcats needed all of it.
Sullivan (14-8) rallied for four runs in the top of the fifth and got the tying run in the bottom of the seventh Austin Frye was down to his final strike with two outs before he singled home Ethan Kackley to tie it.
And the game remained tied through the eighth and into the bottom of the ninth before the Wildcats took the win.
In the top of the ninth, Bailey made a diving catch near the left field line to keep it tied heading to the bottom of the frame.
“We had a couple of good defensive catches,” Ryan Bailey said. “Mason Bailey led off of the game with a catch on Jacob Miller, who was the player of the year in our conference. Keeping him off the bases was important. We started the game with a little energy. If Mason doesn’t make that catch in the ninth, they take the lead.”
Andrew Bruner was the winning pitcher, going one inning while allowing a walk.
Trevor Kelly pitched eight innings before reaching his pitch limit. He allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk. He struck out four.
For Sullivan, Logan McCummiskey went 6.2 innings before hitting his pitch limit. He allowed five runs (one earned) on 10 hits and four walks. He struck out four.
Josh Wiese took the loss. Over 2.1 innings, he allowed one run on two hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Caleb Mabe was Union’s top hitter, bashing out two doubles. Zeek Koch and Bailey also had two hits.
Isaiah Hoelscher doubled. Kelly, Burke and Bruner singled.
Hoelscher and Koch each walked twice. Matt Bray and Burke walked once.
Bailey sacrificed while Kelly stole a base.
Burke scored twice. Mabe, Hoelscher, Derek Hulsey and Koch each scored once.
Kelly, Bray, Hoelscher, Andy Morrow, Koch and Bailey posted RBIs.
Jacob Hatcher led Sullivan with three hits. Frye and Will Allen each had two hits. One of Allen’s hits was a double.
Jacob Brooks and Blayten Nolie each singled.
Jacob Miller and Frye walked.
Nolie sacrificed. Miller and Hatcher stole bases.
Kackley scored twice. Hatcher, Allen and Nolie each scored once.
Frye drove in three while Allen and Nolie each had one RBI.