In a game of county seat schools, the Union softball Lady ’Cats shut out the Warrenton Lady Warriors Tuesday, 5-0.
Union improved to 10-10 with the nonleague victory in Warrenton.
A scheduled home game Thursday against Salem was rained out and will not be made up.
Union hurler Kelsie Hardester limited Warrenton to three hits.
“Kelsie pitched a gem,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “She was lights out in the circle. The defense picked everything else up. They’ve really been doing well lately. We’ve been working on defense the entire season. The girls are putting it all together and just in time for the postseason. I’m really proud of them.”
Kelsie Hardester allowed three hits and struck out 12 Warrenton batters.
Union scored a run in the top of the first and that held up until a three-run rally in the fifth. Union added a final run in the top of the seventh inning.
“The girls really came through with some timely hitting and capitalizing on errors made by Warrenton,” Poggas said. “Kelsie Hardester and Ella Wells both had multiple hits during the game. Other girls were getting solid hits as well. Warrenton played decent defense but we capitalized on the few mistakes they made.”
Warrenton committed the game’s two errors.
Kelsie Hardester and Wells had two hits apiece. Kelsie Hardester doubled along with Kieley DeWitt.
Reagan Rapert, Sydney Eads, Anna Scanlon and Kylie Hardester singled.
Kelsie Hardester and Eads walked.
Logan Baeres stole two bases and scored three times as a courtesy runner.
“Logan Baeres has been one of our varsity runners all season. She’s so quick and really putting in the effort to be a great base runner,” said Poggas. “She scored several of our runs by being smart on the bases. She had several heads up plays that pushed runs across. I have been pleased with her abilities. She’s a great addition to our team this year.”
Rapert and Eads scored once. Scanlon drove in a run.
Warrenton’s Kathryn McChristy allowed five unearned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out 13 batters.
Union will host its senior night against Washington Monday. Game time is 4:30 p.m.