Happy birthday, coach.
Union’s softball Lady ’Cats gift-wrapped a pair of victories Tuesday and Wednesday for Head Coach Tiffany Poggas’ birthday.
Union (4-5, 2-1) defeated New Haven at home Tuesday, 10-0, and Rolla on the road Wednesday, 7-5.
Union-New Haven
“Overall, we played a good game,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “It took us a trip around the batting order once before we really got things going. But once we got the bats working, the girls really took off from there.”
Kelsie Hardester recorded a no-hitter in a 10-0 victory over New Haven in five innings.
“Kelsie pitched a great game,” Poggas said. “She has been hunting for the no-no for a while. It was good to see her get it.”
Poggas said the defense really benefited from Hardester’s gem.
“The defense didn’t get much to play with but they executed the plays when they did,” Poggas said. “We have been trying a few different defenses out lately to get pieces to fall together. This one felt strong. Everyone was in a new position with the exception of Kelsie and Reagan Rapert. We have depth this year in each position so it’s nice to be able to move girls around and still feel effective.”
Union scored once in the opening frame and then added two runs in the bottom of the third. The major damage was done in the fourth inning, when Union scored six runs.
Union added its final run in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early.
“Our defense wasn’t terrible, but we still made a couple of fielding mistakes that extended a couple of innings and cost us runs,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We need to improve our fielding and hitting when facing good teams and pitchers.”
Hardester allowed one walk and hit one batter while striking out 12.
Sydney Eads had two hits to lead the offense. Hailey Earney tripled. Hardester and Anna Scanlon doubled.
Reagan Rapert and Emily Lowe each singled.
Rapert walked twice. Caroline Dunne, Ella Wells, Skylar Sans Souci and Kylie Hardester walked.
Kiely DeWitt was hit by a pitch. Rapert stole two bases and Kelsie Hardester had a sacrifice fly.
Rapert scored three runs. Earney scored twice. Lowe, Sans Souci, Scanlon, Kylie Hardester and Logan Baeres each scored once.
Kelsie Hardester drove in four runs. Eads had two RBIs. Rapert and Kylie Hardester each drove in one run.
Madison Langenberg pitched for New Haven. Over 4.1 innings, she allowed 10 runs on seven hits, six walks and one hit batter. She struck out two.
For New Haven, Lexi Sidwell walked and Brenna Langenberg was hit by a pitch.
Rolla
In Wednesday’s game, Rolla scored a run in the bottom of the first, but Union came back with three in the third and one in the fourth. Rolla cut it to 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth.
Union added single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames while Rolla scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.
“Defensively, we were pretty solid,” Poggas said. “We have a few more kinks to work out but we’re working and I like what I’m seeing. Kelsie was great in the circle. She’s been working and we see it. Sydney Eads made a move to second and is really stepping up into a lead role. I’m happy with the move. She’s a great team player and will play any role to help her teammates.”
Kelsie Hardester pitched, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk. She struck out six.
She also paced the offense with four hits, including a pair of doubles.
Eads had three hits while Rapert, Earney and Scanlon each had two hits. Rapert doubled.
Wells, Lowe and Kylie Hardester singled.
Kelsie Hardester, Dunne and Wells walked. Eads and Earney stole bases.
Rapert and Baeres each scored twice. Earney, Wells and Kylie Hardester scored once.
Kelsie Hardester drove in three runs. Earney had two RBIs. Lowe and Kylie Hardester each drove in one.
“Our big bats showed up tonight,” Poggas said. “We’ve been working on hitting and changing our approach at the plate. We took good swings today. Everyone was contributing up and down the line up. Kelsie, Syd, and Reagan are getting their bats going and it’s a lot of fun to watch their power come through the line. It’s great the younger girls are getting on base in front of them to help out.”