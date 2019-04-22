For the 15th year in a row, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats have secured the Four Rivers Conference girls soccer title.
Union (16-1, 5-0) won the title outright Tuesday with a 7-0 victory at Sullivan.
“Tonight’s game at Sullivan was another epic battle against the offsides trap,” said Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey. “Tonight, we were more prepared than ever. I think Sullivan only got us twice the whole game. We were able to keep a lot of possession with our backs. That eventually opened up offensive play. The biggest thing for me was us being able to possess the ball and make our checking runs.”
It marked the second year in a row that Union went undefeated in the league without allowing a goal. Sullivan was the last FRC team to score on Union in a conference game, netting a goal April 19, 2017.
The Lady ’Cats have an eight-year winning streak in the league. Union’s last Four Rivers Conference loss was a 1-0 defeat against Pacific at Union Middle School March 29, 2011.
In Tuesday’s win, Union spread out the scoring. Six different players scored goals and the assists went to four different players.
Union led 3-0 at the half and added four more goals in the second half.
Hannah Olive recorded the shutout in goal stopping five shots.
“Hannah played a nice game in goal,” Fennessey said. “Sullivan was able to test her a couple times throughout the game. She made several nice saves.”
Hailey Cloud netted two goals with one assist.
Emma Cloud had one goal and two assists.
“We scored in a variety of ways,” Fennessey said. “Emma had two assists off of corner kicks, one to Hailey Cloud and one to Emily Gaebe. Corner kicks continue to be one of our strong offensive plays so far this season.”
Gaebe scored her 36th goal of the season. She leads the St. Louis area in scoring with 36 goals and 13 assists for 85 points.
Maddie Helling, Maliyah Minor and Emilee Speer each scored once.
Fennessey said it was good to see Helling score.
“Maddie Helling was able to contribute a goal late in the game,” Fennessey said. “It was a ball that was crossed in from Emma Cloud on a corner. The ball hit off of a couple Sullivan girls then Maddie finished. Nice to reward her with her goal with all of the hard work she’s been putting in on the defensive end.”
Paige Schoonover and Sam Starling had one assist apiece.
“Maliyah Minor did a fantastic job and her first game back,” Fennessey said. “She was able to make that checking run and deliver several passes out of it.”
Fennessey said many others contributed.
“In the second half, we really started to get things figured out,” Fennessey said. “Kaylee Simpson was on fire down the right wing. She had a series of about 10 minutes where she played five or six balls into the box. Although she was not rewarded with an assist, she continues to do good work and create dangerous opportunities for us.”
Blue Cat Tournament
Union returns to action next week in the Blue Cat Tournament. The Lady ’Cats lead the Red Pool and will face St. Francis Borgia Regional and defending Class 2 state champion O’Fallon Christian in pool action.
Union plays Borgia at Stierberger Stadium Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. and O’Fallon Christian Thursday at Washington’s Scanlan Stadium at 5 p.m.
The final round will be played at Stierberger Stadium Friday, April 26, with the fifth-place game at 4 p.m., the third-place game at 5:45 p.m. and the title contest at 7:30 p.m.
Teams in the Blue Pool are Washington, Ladue and Pacific.
Union is the defending champion, beating Troy last year for the title. Troy and Owensville did not return this season and they were replaced by Ladue and O’Fallon Christian.