Four runs proved to be enough Thursday for the Union softball Lady ’Cats.
Union (6-7, 4-2) shut out St. Clair (1-10, 1-5) at Wildcat Ballpark, 4-0.
Kelsie Hardester led Union, allowing three hits and hitting one batter in the shutout. She struck out 13 batters.
“Kelsie pitched great,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “I think she ended up with a whole lot of strikeouts. She’s a workhorse. Defensively, we made plays when we needed to. We got the outs when they mattered. Kelsie is really good in keeping batters off balance.”
St. Clair’s Madelyn Ruszala matched her for most of the game. She went the distance, allowing four runs on six hits, four walks and a hit batter. She struck out seven.
“She was really spinning the ball well tonight,” St. Clair Head Coach Anna Reed said. “She was hitting her spots really good. I think they were a little off. Overall, she did a pretty good job.”
Union did most of its damage with a quick rally in the third inning. The Lady ’Cats pushed three runs across the plate in that frame. Union added another run in the bottom of the fifth.
“It’s nice to pick up a win over a district and conference opponent,” Poggas said. “A win is a win. I think we came out a little bit flat and it took an inning or two to get used to the pitching. We have to be able to adjust quicker.”
Reed saw positives.
“We’re improving every game and that’s all I can ask for,” Reed said. “We still have some things to work on defensively. From the first game, you couldn’t even tell this is the same team.”
Reagan Rapert paced the Union offense with two hits.
Sydney Eads doubled while Hardester, Caroline Dunne and Anna Scanlon each singled once.
Hailey Earney drew two walks and was hit by a pitch. Ella Wells and Kelsey McPherson walked once.
Logan Baeres, Alyssa Bush, Earney and Rapert each stole one base.
Rapert scored two runs. Eads and Baeres each scored once.
Eads had two RBIs, including a sacrifice fly. Dunne and Rapert each drove in one run.
For St. Clair, Kaitlin Janson was the hitting standout with two hits. One was a double.
Jessica Bess had the other hit and was hit by a pitch. St. Clair started to get its timing down later in the game.
“It almost was a little too late,” Reed said. “We’re really struggling to put the ball into play right now, but I think we saw some bright spots from some people who haven’t had them. That’s big for us right now. I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
Union returns to action Friday and Saturday, playing in the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament. The Lady ’Cats open against Ft. Zumwalt East Friday. Depending upon Friday’s result, it will either continue playing Saturday at Ft. Zumwalt North (win) or move to Ft. Zumwalt East (loss).
Union then hosts North County Monday at 4:30 p.m. and finishes league play at home against Owensville Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
St. Clair plays Saturday in the St. James Tournament before going to Warrenton Monday at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs host St. James in the FRC finale Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.