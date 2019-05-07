Scoring seven times with two outs in the top of the fifth, the Union baseball Wildcats secured at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference title Wednesday in Sullivan, 7-3.
Union (10-8, 5-1) did all of its scoring in the fifth in the victory.
“To do what we did in the fifth inning with two outs takes some skill and some plays to go our way,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “Isaiah Hoelscher drew a walk and Caleb Mabe and Peyton Burke were both able to get base hits to load the bases. Zeek Koch battled off some good pitches and drew a walk and then Drew Willingham came through in the clutch with a 3-2 count single down the right field line clearing the bases. After that we had another hit and a couple of fortunate errors and we’re able to get a comfortable lead.”
Sullivan (12-6, 3-3) took the early lead with single runs in the first and second innings.
“We felt we should have kept them off the scoreboard early on and we also felt like we were just missing on some opportunities to score,” Bailey said. “We had to hang in there and be patient and stay optimistic and good things would happen.”
The Eagles also added a run in the bottom of the fifth, but that was it.
Union still has a game with Hermann (11-8, 3-2) Monday at 4 p.m. Union will win the title outright if it can beat the Bearcats. Hermann can share the title with Union if it can win out in league play.
St. James and Owensville both have completed league play at 4-3. Sullivan could join them with a final win over New Haven Saturday.
St. Clair and Pacific both went 3-4 in league play. New Haven was 0-5 prior to its final two games.
Against Sullivan, Trevor Kelly went the distance for the Wildcats. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out five.
“Trevor Kelly did what he does and competed better than everyone else in big games,” Kelly said. “He kept a great lineup from having a big inning and gave us a chance until our bats got going.”
On the other side, Garrett Juergens took the loss. He went 5.2 innings before hitting his pitch limit, allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits and seven walks. He struck out three.
Josh Wiese pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and hitting a batter. He struck out two.
Kelly was the only Union batter with multiple hits and he singled twice.
Isaiah Hoelscher and Ronin Staatmann doubled. Matt Bray, Mabe, Burke and Willingham singled.
Hoelscher walked three times. Koch walked twice. Bray and Willingham each walked once.
Bray was hit by a pitch. Mason Bailey sacrificed. Kelly stole two bases while Bray and Andy Morrow had one steal apiece.
Kelly, Hoelscher, Bailey, Burke, Koch, Willingham and Donavan Rutledge each scored once.
Willingham drove in two. Koch had one RBI.
For Sullivan, Austin Frye had two singles. Jacob Miller and Jacob Brooks doubled. Blayten Nolle singled.
Juergens walked. Braden Carey was hit by a pitch and stole a base. Frye also stole a base. JD McReynolds hit a sacrifice fly.
Miller, Carey and Brooks scored the Sullivan runs. Frye, McReynolds and Brooks posted the RBIs.