A full day ended with a state medal for Deseray Washington.
The Union junior competed in four events at the 2019 MSHSAA Class 4 Track and Field Championships Saturday, May 25, where she earned the first state medal of her career in the 100-meter high hurdles.
Washington took fourth place in the race with a time of 14.89.
“Deseray Washington ran a great race, lowering her PR and our school record even further, in the 100-meter hurdles,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “This was her first year qualifying for the state meet in individual events, and this is her first state medal. She has great determination and work ethic, and she keeps improving each year.”
The event was held at Washington High School after tornado damage in Jefferson City earlier that week prompted the closure of the scheduled site for the Class 3, 4 and 5 Championships at Adkins Stadium.
Washington qualified to compete in the maximum number of individual events at the state meet — four. In addition to running the 100-meter hurdles, Washington also qualified individually in the 300-meter low hurdles and the high jump, as well as being part of Union’s 400-meter relay team.
Washington very nearly ended the day with three medals instead of one, finishing in ninth place in both the 300-meter hurdles and high jump.
“She had a very busy day with her four individual events and unfortunately she was only one place away from a medal in both the high jump and the 300-meter hurdles,” Meiners said.
State medals are awarded to the top eight finishers in each event.
While not receiving a high jump medal this year, Washington’s height of 5-4 would have been good enough to win the state championship in Class 4 last season.
“The fact that she jumped 5-4 in the high jump and still did not place in the top eight shows how competitive the field events were on the girls side this year,” Meiners said.
Washington actually tied with the seventh-place finisher, Cami Bross (Hannibal), and the eighth-place finisher, Salma Lewis (Carl Junction), both of whom also posted their top marks at 5-4. However, Bross and Lewis both cleared 5-4 on their second attempts while Washington needed all three tries to advance at that height, thus eliminating Washington in the tiebreaker scenario.
The 300-meter low hurdles were run as a timed final with two separate heats due to the adjusted schedule as the Class 3, 4 and 5 meet’s two-day calendar was truncated into three separate one-day events.
Washington ran the second-fastest time in her heat, crossing the finish line at 46.09.
The Lady ’Cats 400-meter relay team, along with Hailey Cloud, Ella Coppinger and Sophie Eagan, finished 14th with a time of 51.1.