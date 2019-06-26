Netting 51 goals, including 13 in Four Rivers Conference games, Union sophomore forward Emily Gaebe was selected as the league’s girls soccer player of the year.
Gaebe scored 51 goals with 18 assists this season. She’s the leading scorer in the St. Louis area with 120 points. She recently made a verbal commitment to Saint Louis University.
Union went 5-0 in league games to win the FRC title for the 15th year in a row. Union outscored the other FRC teams by a 45-0 margin this season.
After the conference championship, Union won the Class 3 District 9 title over Washington before beating Rolla and Glendale in the sectional and quarterfinal rounds.
At the MSHSAA Class 3 State Tournament in Kansas City, Union finished fourth following losses to Rockwood Summit and Kearney.
Union’s other players on the first team were:
• Hailey Cloud;
• Gigi Gore;
• Maliyah Minor;
• Emma Cloud;
• Maddie Helling;
• Ella Keltner and
• Hannah Olive.
St. Clair finished second in the league standings at 4-1. The Lady Bulldogs won their first-ever district title, defeating Owensville in Class 2 District 9.
St. Clair players on the first team were:
• Chloe Merseal; and
• Gracie Sohn.
Pacific was third in the league standings at 3-2 and Abby Layton represented the Lady Indians on the first team.
Sullivan (1-4) placed Sierra Pitman on the first team.
Owensville (2-3) and St. James (0-5) did not have any first-team players.
Making the second team, by schools were:
• Union — Kaylee Simpson;
• St. Clair — Makayla Johnson, Kaitlyn Janson, Haley Buscher, Erin York and Courtney Williams;
• Pacific — Paige Allen, Carly Clark and Holly Bibb;
• Owensville — Destinee Busenhart; and
• Sullivan — RaeLeigh Miller.