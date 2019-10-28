Placing three runners in the top five, the Owensville Dutchgirls ran to the title of the Four Rivers Conference cross country meet Tuesday at Maramec Spring Park.
While Owensville earned the top team spot with 41 points, it was Union’s Ella Coppinger who won the individual title, turning in a time of 19:27.49.
“Ella Coppinger was the individual champion and she definitely deserves that title for the way she approached that race,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said.
Owensville’s Sophia Ashner was second in 19:30.54.
“We knew it was going to be a fight for the top five spots, and especially for the top spot,” Meiners said. “Sophia Ashner was the conference champion for three years and she wasn’t going to let that title go easily. Ella competed with her the whole race and both girls challenged the pace. It came down to the last 200 meters when Ella decided she was going to go for it. This shows how competitive Ella is and that she has the guts to go for the top spot.”
Hermann’s Morgan Miller placed third in 19:32.42. Next were the Owensville pair of Kendra Hults (19:34.06) and Mekayla Gibson (19:42.90).
Finishing second in the team standings was Hermann with 72 points. Pacific placed third with 81 points while Union took fourth at 97.
Rounding out the field were St. Clair (115 points), New Haven (118) and Sullivan (132).
The rest of the all-conference runners were Sullivan’s Emily Willman (sixth in 19:46), Union’s Anna Brakefield (20:09.91), Owensville’s Katie Candrl (eighth in 20:29.11), Hermann’s Katy Menke (20:35.23) and Hermann’s Clara Scheible (20:35.40).
Pacific ran a team race and grabbed third place in the team standings. The Lady Indians finished from 14th through 17th with the fifth runner placing 19th.
“Our varsity girls typically run really close together and Tuesday was no different,” Pacific Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “Katie Prada was our top finisher in 14th (21:25.76). She was followed closely behind by Riley Vaughn (21:36.61), Amber Graf (21:41.60), Jenna Anding (21:43.31), and Lauren Jackson (21:51.42) in 15th, 16th, 17th and 19th places, respectively. Our top five girls finished within 36 seconds of each other. If we can do that with a little better race position at the district meet, the girls will have a strong team score.”
Pacific’s other varsity runners were Carly Vaughn (27th in 22:52.76), Carly Clark (38th in 23:47.97), Aubrey Harris (40th in 24:13.43) and Cori O’Neill (50th in 25:08.84).
“Carly Vaughn and Carly Clark, our sixth and seventh runners in the race, also set personal best times,” Perriguey said. “Aubrey Harris and Cori O’Neill both ran season best times.”
For Union, Coppinger and Brakefield were followed by Jessi Clark (24th in 22:21.55), Pauline Waller (30th in 23:00.53), Emma Tucker (35th in 23:37.10), Brianna Keiser (43rd in 24:24.26) and Lillie Zimmermann (44th in 24:34.83).
“Emma Tucker has showed the most growth this season by far,” Meiners said. “She has improved at every race we had this season. She started out in the 30-minute race for a 5K and is now running in the 23-minute range, which is also three minutes faster than where she was last year. For someone who is coming back from a back surgery, that is just impressive.”
St. Clair was paced by Hanna Spoon, who was 11th in 20:52.24. Alyssa McCormack ended 13th in 21:21.25.
“Our top two girls, Alyssa and Hanna, both had PRs and both ran very well,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “Hanna went sub-21 for the first time. Both of them are peaking at the right time and hope to make it to state.”
Next was Arin Halmich, who placed 25th in 22:34.70.
“Arin Halmich had another solid race, dipping into the 22s for the first time this year,” Martin said.
St. Clair’s other runners were Olivia Pratt (29th in 22:59.31), Elexis Wohlgemuth (37th in 23:46.08), Alana Hinson (24:49.05) and Hannah Licklider (51st in 25:35.26).
New Haven’s top runner was Emma McIntyre (12th in 21:06.31).
New Haven’s other runners were Chloe Grater (21st in 21:57.91), Caroline Otten (26th in 22:41.43), Emily Delgado (28th in 58.72), Kayla Brumels (31st in 23:05.57), Lauralie Grater (33rd in 23:18.56) and Grace Allgaier (36th in 23:42.17).
It was the first time in recent years that the meet was held at Maramec Spring Park.
“Coach Campbell and the St. James coaches and everyone involved did a great job setting up a course that was conducive to fast competition,” Perriguey said.
“The course was beautiful, one of the prettiest places to run I have seen,” Martin said. “St. James did a great job hosting.”
Meiners said it was a fast course.
“The Meramec Springs course was extremely fast, so much so that I would relate it more to running a 5K on a track (flat and harder trail-like surface) rather than a typical cross country course,” Meiners said. “That being said, we came away with some very fast times and a new personal record for every athlete.”
Tucker agreed.
“The course was very flat and all my runners ran season best times. We now look to district and focus on getting as many through to state as we can,” said Tucker.