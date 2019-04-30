Union’s soccer Lady ’Cats will have a chance to defend their Blue Cat Tournament title Friday night.
Union (18-1) swept Red Pool play with a 9-0 win over St. Francis Borgia Regional Wednesday at Stierberger Stadium and an 11-0 win over O’Fallon Christian Thursday at Washington’s Scanlan Stadium.
“As far as I know, this might be the biggest win we’ve ever had against Borgia,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “It was one of those statement wins where we wanted to come out and really set a presence in this tournament early on and get ourselves into a position where we could be in the final game. We did that tonight.”
Borgia moved to Friday’s 5 p.m. third-place game against Washington.
“Union’s a fantastic team,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “All-around, they have a lot of good players. It’s not a one-person show. They have phenomenal players in every position. You’ve got to bring your ‘A’ game for all 80 minutes.”
Union-Borgia
On a ‘Cloudy’ day, the Lady ’Cats rained goals on Borgia Wednesday at Stierberger Stadium.
Sisters Hailey and Emma Cloud combined for two goals and four assists to help the Lady ’Cats record a 9-0 shutout win over Borgia (3-13-1) to open Blue Cat Tournament Red Pool play.
Union scored four times in the first half and five more in the second half.
Each of the Cloud sisters ended with a goal. Emma Cloud also had three assists while Hailey Cloud set up one goal.
Emma Cloud’s corner kicks resulted in multiple goals as Union was able to continue executing on setpiece plays in the game.
“Getting our third goal on a corner kick and the fourth right after that relieved the tension,” Fennessey said. “That helped us put the nail in the coffin and relaxed us. We were able to play our game from there on out.”
The weather wasn’t the greatest, either.
“I’m just happy it wasn’t a downpour with lightning,” Fennessey said. “I’m happy we were able to get the game in and we played well. It was a good start to the tournament for us.”
Emily Gaebe, the St. Louis Area scoring leader, netted goals 37 and 38 in the second half. Her second goal was a left-footed midair volley.
Freshman Maliyah Minor also scored a pair of goals.
Maddie Helling and Kaityln Hobson each had a goal and an assist. Kaylee Simpson also had one goal while Ella Keltner and Erika Toelke added one assist apiece.
Borgia was able to generate some chances, but Hannah Olive stopped all six shots for the shutout.
Abby Mueller was in goal for the Lady Knights.
The game was scoreless for nearly 13 minutes and Severino said that was some of Borgia’s best play in the match.
“I thought we did a good job defensively and in keeping possession,” Severino said. “We were able to make the first three or four passes and then lose it.”
Fennessey said it was good to get back onto the field.
“We hadn’t played in just about a week and I think we needed to knock the rust off a little bit there,” Fennessey said. “Our offense really wasn’t clicking right at the beginning. We’re able to score in so many different ways.”
Helling was credited with the opening goal after her crossing pass was knocked into the net with 27:01 to play in the opening half. Gaebe was also in position to score.
That stood until Minor netted her first goal with 15:32 to go in the half.
“I think after the second goal, our heads went down a little bit and the energy just wasn’t there,” Severino said. “You have to play all 80 minutes against Union. They don’t back down and they’re not going to take it easy. They’ll keep coming at you.”
With 8:49 remaining in the half, Hailey Cloud headed in an Emma Cloud corner kick.
With 6:34 remaining in the half, Emma Cloud’s corner kick went all the way to the far post where Hobson headed it home.
“Kaitlyn did what she’s supposed to do,” Fennessey said. “She’s the last person on that side and she’s not supposed to let the ball go over her head. She made a perfect run for us.”
It took 43 seconds of the second half before Union scored again with Simpson looping in a long shot from the right side.
With 24:41 to go, Emma Cloud added a goal to her assists.
Gaebe scored her first goal 35 seconds later, breaking in on goal before shooting to the left side for the tally.
Just 1:01 later, Minor scored another goal after breaking in up the middle and putting a shot on the ground past Mueller. Helling was there to tap home in case the rolling shot was going to miss or be cleared.
Gaebe’s second goal with 15:19 to go on the left-footed volley closed scoring.
Borgia concluded pool play at 1-1 while Union had a chance to win the pool title Thursday with a win over O’Fallon Christian.
Union-O’Fallon Christian
Union netted 11 goals in the first half and the game ended at that time on the mercy rule.
Hailey Cloud led the offense with three goals.
Simpson netted two goals with an assist.
Hobson scored one goal and recorded three assists.
Ella Keltner, a defender, netted one goal and added two assists.
Emma Cloud and Helling each had a goal and an assist.
Destiny Boehm and Gaebe each scored once. Gaebe’s goal was her 39th of the season.
Addie Davis posted two assists. Minor added one.
O’Fallon Christian declined to play Friday’s scheduled consolation game, citing injuries and scheduling conflicts. Pacific, the opponent for that game, is looking to reschedule the game.