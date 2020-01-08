New year.
New streak.
After going 0-7 during the 2019 portion of the season, the Union basketball Wildcats opened 2020 with its first victory, beating Rolla, 54-48.
“We played really well defensively,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We were active and forced a lot of tough mid-range shots. We really stayed disciplined to our game plan and guarded everyone exactly how we needed to. We got shooters off the three-point line and stopped penetration throughout the night. I was just really proud of the way we competed.”
The win had extra significance as both are in Class 4 District 9. Rolla, the runner-up last season, has struggled so far this campaign and the loss to Union dropped the Bulldogs to 5-6 on the season.
Rolla led 11-8 after eight minutes, and it was 22-14 for the Bulldogs at the half. Union came back to take a 34-29 lead after three quarters.
“Rolla tried to run and jump us for three quarters, but our kids really handled it well,” Simmons said.
Five players scored for Union with Kaden Motley leading the way with 16 points, four assists and three rebounds.
“Kaden Motley did a great job of taking shots as they came instead of forcing things,” Simmons said. “He was really patient and played within the flow of the offense. The biggest difference was our toughness on defense.”
Caleb Mabe stepped up in the middle, netting 12 points with eight rebounds and two assists.
“Caleb played really well,” Simmons said. “He played strong around the rim and rebounded well. He really owned the paint area all night long.”
Collin Gerdel netted 11 points with five rebounds.
“Collin Gerdel played the best game of his career,” said Simmons. “He was just a stable force all night. He was efficient on offense and defensively forced tough shots all night.”
Matthew Seeley scored seven points and added four rebounds and two assists.
Mason Bailey, who missed much of the early part of the season, scored five points with five assists.
“Mason was constantly facing doubles in the fullcourt and he did a great job of getting it out of the trap and then we attacked with numbers,” Simmons said. “We were really unselfish and shared the ball all night long. We made the extra pass and were willing to pass up good shots for great shots. People don’t realize how much Mason does for us just by simply running our team and he is such a competitor on the defensive end that he really sets the tone for us all night long.”
Simmons felt the win was a reward for everything Union has done so far.
“Everybody looks at our overall record, but people don’t see how hard these kids work every day,” Simmons said. “Their effort is not dependant on their record or how things are going the day before. I was really happy for them to come out and play so well.
“It was the first time we put four quarters together,” Simmons said. “We just need to continue to focus on the process and doing everything right every day in every aspect of the day. Good things come to those that work hard at doing the right things.”
Union will try to make it two wins in a row Wednesday when it plays at Potosi. The varsity game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip.