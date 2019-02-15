Hosting traditionally one of the toughest wrestling districts in the state, Union advanced three to the MSHSAA Class 3 state meet this past weekend.
The Wildcats are advancing David Clark (195), Haiden Meyer (220) and Connor Ward (285) to the MSHSAA Championships which run Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Meyer won his weight class while Ward was third and Clark placed fourth.
Union hosted the Class 3 District 3 meet consisting of schools from the southwestern part of the state. A total of 15 schools recorded points in the meet.
Union finished ninth with 70 points.
Neosho was the team winner with 219 points while Lebanon took second at 202. Willard (165.5), Rolla (134.5) and Marshfield (110) rounded out the top five.
Also finishing in front of Union were Webb City (90.5), Carl Junction (75) and Camdenton (71.5).
Following Union were Branson (62), Republic (56), McDonald County (49), Parkview (31), Glendale (19) and Hillcrest (13).
Meyer (42-1) needed 42 seconds to finish Branson’s Zachary Thomason in the opening round.
Meyer then pinned Hillcrest’s Jacob Gott in 39 seconds and won a 3-0 decision over Webb City’s Matt Miller in the semifinals.
In the title bout, Meyer posted a 9-0 major decision over Neosho’s Zane Persinger.
Ward (30-13) opened with a 6-0 decision over Rolla’s Terrance Horton.
In the quarterfinals, Ward won in overtime over Glendale’s Thonan Rabourn, 5-3.
Ward dropped a 6-0 decision to Lebanon’s Race Cottongin in the semifinals, but came back to beat Marshfield’s Eli Steffen in the bubble match, 1-0.
In the third-place match, Ward pinned Willard’s Austin Webb in 2:49.
Clark (32-9) had a bye in the opening round and then edged Dakota Davis of Camdenton in the quarterfinals, 5-3.
In the semifinals, Clark was edged by Carl Junction’s Jesse Cassatt by a pin in overtime in 6:49.
Clark then beat Caleb Elliot of Neosho in the bubble match by a 9-2 decision.
In the third-place match, Marshfield’s Daylon Kanengieter edged Clark, 3-2.
Union’s other wrestlers ended the season at the district meet.
Sam Inman (106) dropped his quarterfinal match to Wyatt George in 3:43.
Inman (24-14) then pinned McDonald County’s Ryan Donica in 1:51 and won a 12-8 decision over Damian Dockery of Marshfield.
Neosho’s Landon Kivett pinned Inman in 20 seconds in the bubble match.
Ryder Kuenzel (170) finished one win short of returning to the state tournament.
Kuenzel won his opener over Carl Junction’s Kobe Maxwell, 5-2, but then lost to Kade Hicks of Webb City, 11-10.
Kuenzel came back to post a 12-4 major decision over Glendale’s Colman Ebisch, but lost in the bubble match to Branson’s Collin Andrews in 1:31.
Kuenzel finished the season at 27-15.
Dylan Stalcup (113) also made the bubble round. He opened with a 1:37 pin of Republic’s Dominick Famiano.
In the quarterfinals, Neosho’s Hayden Crane pinned Stalcup in 5:05,
Moving to the consolation rounds, Stalcup pinned Marshfield’s Raymond Moore in 1:33, but lost to Camdenton’s Jacob Fuglsang by a 2:17 pin in the bubble match.
Stalcup ended with a 19-11 record.
Wyatt Davis (126) sandwiched a win over Parkview’s Bryan Lam, 8-4, between losses to Willard’s Timothy Stevens in 1:00 and Lebanon’s Cael Schmitz, 9-6.
Davis closed at 17-18.
Carter Sickmeier (132) did the same thing. He pinned Justin Smith of McDonald County in 0:45. Losses were to Holden Hughes of Carl Junction in 0:51 and Ryan Rothove of Camdenton, 8-2.
Sickmeier ended at 10-8.
Jacob Nowak (152) pinned Camdenton’s William Boller in 17 seconds between losses to Lebanon’s Trevor Christian (1:46) and Rolla’s Andre Ridenhour (10-2 major decision).
Nowak was 25-18 this season.
Hunter Garrett (120) lost both of his matches. He was pinned by Lebanon’s Bo Rosen in 1:18 and Willard’s Oscar Martinez in 2:43.
Garrett ended the season at 18-27.
Gabe Hoekel (138) lost both of his matches, a 5-4 decision to Branson’s Caden Lorenz, and a 43-second pin to Parkview’s Noah Farrales.
Hoekel was 22-13 this season.
Ben Cox (145) was pinned by Lebanon’s Elijah Arl in 2:23 and Rolla’s Jusin McEnaney in 4:23. Cox was 16-17 for the season.
Luke Siddens (182) lost to Webb City’s Gibson Sweet in 3:24 and Rolla’s Colton Franks in 1:13.
Siddens was 9-18 on the season.