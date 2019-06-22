Even shorthanded, the Union Post 297 Freshmen remained atop the Ninth District standings Thursday.
Post 297 (16-7-2, 9-2) had just enough players to field a team and notched a 15-5 victory at Elsberry Post 226 (3-7, 3-7).
“We only had nine players due to basketball camps, injuries, and family obligations, and being it’s our longest travel day of the season and an 8 p.m. start, it was definitely a daunting game on the schedule,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “Our boys came out ready to play, though, and took care of business.”
The win allowed Union to end the week tied with Washington Post 218 (9-2) for first place in the Ninth District standings.
The Post 297 bats went to work early in the contest, plating two runs in the first inning, four in the second and five in the third.
“We’ve been struggling hitting the ball and we still had some of that tonight but I was glad to see each of the first four players in our batting order do something positive at the plate,” Bailey said. “Jayden Overschmidt had a nice bunt single that brought in a runner from third, Conner Borgmann continued to swing our best bat, Marshall Gebert had his first solid hit since coming back from injury, and Cooper Bailey ended a long slump with a two-RBI single in the first inning to open the scoring.”
Four runs in the fifth inning were the final scores for Union.
Elsberry got three runs in the bottom of the third inning and two more in the fifth.
Ryan Ewald had the big hit, a double, with Post 297’s other five hits going for singles.
“Ryan Ewald had a nice line-drive RBI double later in the game, along with a couple of nice at-bats throughout the order where we earned free passes,” Ryan Bailey said. “I was pleased with some of the improvements I saw from our lineup.”
Overschmidt, Borgmann, Gebert, Cooper Bailey and Alex Kuelker each had a hit.
Borgmann scored three runs. Overschmidt, Gebert, Kuelker, Colton Morrow and Ewald all scored twice. Cooper Bailey and Dalton Voss both scored a run.
On the mound, Voss threw for four innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks, striking out five.
“Dalton Voss pitched a nice game and it was great to see him rebound from a rough outing against Pacific,” Ryan Bailey said. “Dalton does a great job of attacking hitters and throwing lots of strikes. He came out today and did more of the same and that allowed us to get back into the dugout and keep putting up more runs.”
Overschmidt closed out the win. He allowed no runs on one hit and struck out one in one inning pitched.
The Post 297 Freshmen are scheduled to make up a game with Pacific Post 402 Monday that was previously rained out twice. The game, at the Pacific Youth Association, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.