With the end of the regular season just around the corner for American Legion Freshman teams, Union Post 297 is in the driver’s seat in the Ninth District.
Union (10-2) controls its own fate with three games left to play as of Tuesday morning. Post 297 moved into a half-game lead over Hannibal Post 55 (10-3) Monday with a win at Pacific Post 402 as Hannibal split a league doubleheader with Rosebud Post 587.
Post 297 is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Sullivan Post 18 Tuesday, with just the first game counting toward the league standings, and a single game at Elsberry Post 226 Wednesday to conclude the regular season.
Pacific Post 320 (9-3) and Washington Post 218 (9-4) remained in striking distance as well Tuesday prior to the two teams’ makeup game that night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 320 also has a game at Sullivan remaining on the schedule for Wednesday and Hannibal is scheduled to host Elsberry Thursday in the final remaining regular season games listed on the Ninth District website.
All eight Freshman teams in the Ninth District will qualify for the district tournament, which is scheduled to begin Saturday at Pacific High School.
Elsberry (4-7), Rosebud Post 587 (5-9), Sullivan (3-8) and Pacific Post 402 (0-14) fill out the remainder of the standings.