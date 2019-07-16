Advancing with style, the Union Post 297 Freshman Legion team knocked off Ballwin Post 611 Thursday in the Missouri Freshman State Tournament in Jackson, 12-2.
The win puts Union (25-7-2) into Friday afternoon’s winners’ bracket final against host Jackson Post 158, a 9-0 winner over Jefferson City Post 5.
“Jackson looks good but so do we so we’re excited for Friday,” Union Manager Ryan Bailey said. “Let’s go!”
With the victory, Union is assured of finishing third or better. That will be the program’s best-ever state finish.
In Thursday’s game against the 10th District champion, Union opened scoring with four runs in the bottom of the second and added another in the third.
Union made it 8-0 with three more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The rest of the scoring came in the sixth. Ballwin posted two runs but Union came back to score four and win it on the run rule.
Union outhit Ballwin by a 14-3 margin. Ballwin made three errors to Union’s one.
Bailey said there were contributions up and down the lineup, but pointed out the performance of Luke Koch.
The No. 8 hitter was perfect, going 4-4 with a double, a run and three RBIs. Additionally, he stole a base.
“It was a great day at the plate for Luke Koch,” Bailey said. “Luke really struggled on Day 1 of the tournament but he was our big bat today with four hits and three RBIs. It goes to show that in baseball you have to live pitch to pitch, at-bat to at-bat. If you flush the negative and keep moving forward good things can happen.”
Additionally, Union had six extra-base hits. Coleton Anderson and Hayden Burke both tripled. Jayden Overschmidt had two doubles while Collin Gerdel and Koch each added one.
Burke ended the game with three hits.
Overschmidt had two hits while Jude Tenny, Conner Borgmann, Anderson, Cooper Bailey and Gerdel had one each.
Anderson and Tenny contributed sacrifice flies.
Burke stole two bases. Bailey, Gerdel, Koch, Overschmidt and Tenny each had one steal.
Burke crossed the plate three times. Bailey scored twice while Overschmidt, Borgmann, Anderson, Koch and Dalton Voss scored once.
Koch had three RBIs. Anderson and Burke drove in two apiece while Overschmidt, Tenny and Gerdel each had one RBI.
On the mound, Bailey continued his rotation of arms, making sure none went past the one-day mandatory rest.
Liam Hughes started and was credited with the win. Over two innings, he allowed two walks and struck out one before being pulled at 30 pitches. He will be eligible to pitch again Friday.
Borgmann pitched the next three innings, allowing two hits and three walks. He threw 44 pitches and next will be eligible to pitch Saturday.
Overschmidt closed out the game, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk. He needed 25 pitches to finish the game, so he’s eligible to come back Friday.
“Our pitchers gave a few more free passes than you’d like to see (six total) but I thought they were effective and pitched to our defensive strengths,” Bailey said. “We made all the routine plays during the game and even a few spectacular ones. We’re a strong defensive team and that showed today.”
Additionally, all three pitchers used in Thursday’s opening win against Park Hills Post 39, Anderson, Alex Kuelker and Voss, will be eligible to pitch against Jackson as well.
Ballwin used four pitchers in the game.
Luke Heldman started and went 2.2 innings, taking the loss. He allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. He struck out two. He threw 59 pitches.
Josh Lochmann pitched an inning, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out one and will be eligible Friday after throwing 28 pitches.
Sam Feldmann went two innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out two. He came out after 30 pitches.
Adam Pecoraro finished, allowing one run on one hit and one walk.
Offensively, Kody Lutke had two of the three Ballwin hits, including a double.
Nolan Scheer had the other hit, a single.
Pecoraro, Scheer, Vincent Porcelli, Lutke, Darren Hwang and Noah Pearson walked.
Porcelli stole a base and Lochmann had a sacrifice fly.
Porcelli and Heldman scored the runs. Lutke and Lochmann had the RBIs.
Other Results
Ballwin Post 611, the first Freshman Legion state champion, slipped into the losers’ bracket and had to face the Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls in Friday’s second game. The first contest was between Jefferson City Post 5 and Cape Girardeau Post 63.
Park Hills Post 39 and Sedalia Post 642 were eliminated Thursday.