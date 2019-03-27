Union’s track program made the trek to Hillsboro Monday to open the season at the Coed Hawk Relays.
The event was held with individual field events and relay track events. Distances and heights from field events were combined for team results.
Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners was happy with how her team performed.
“Overall we were happy to see such high performances early in the season at this exhibition meet,” Meiners said.
Meiners pointed out Cameron Kriete, Christophe Poinsett, Deseray Washington, and Grace Coppinger on the track and in their field events.
She said top throwers were Eli Schulze, Kurtis Gillison, and Jaiden Powell.
“They are approaching their PRs from last year early in the season which is a good sign.”
In the distance events, two runners stepped up.
“Dominick Beine and Sydney Gerdel were our top distance performers in their splits of their relay events,” Meiners said.
Union won the 800-meter mixed sprint medley in 1:48.37. The list of runners was not available at deadline.
Union won the 400-meter mixed shuttle hurdles in 1:08.98 with Kriete, Grace Coppinger, Poinsett and Washington competing.
The 1,600-meter mixed sprint medley team of Washington, Tamyra Stafford, Joseph Sullivan and Poinsett placed second in 4:23.82.
Union’s 3,200-meter mixed relay team of Beine, Gerdel, Gabe Hoekel and Pauline Waller placed third in 10:28.07.
The 800-meter mixed relay team of Rebecca Seeber, Alyssa Bush, Elias Neely and Isaac Berger finished fourth in 1:55.19.
Union placed fifth in the 400-meter mixed relay with Seeber, Jordan Higgins, Lance Corum and Berger running. The time was 55.59.
In the mixed distance medley, Union’s team of Gerdel, Matthew Reidel, Waller and Hayden Monroe finished fifth in 14:02.99.
Schulze won the shot put title with a throw of 45-3.75. Josh Meyer (38-3) and Gillison (38-1.5) finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
Union’s top female thrower was Powell, who was 15th at 32-4.
Poinsett placed second in the mixed pole vault by clearing 10-6. De Soto’s Kory Herget won at 11-0. Corum was eighth at 7-0.
Kriete was third in the mixed long jump at 19-5. Berger was 10th at 15-8 and Union’s top girl was Stafford at 15-6.
Sullivan tied for fourth in the high jump at 5-2. Washington was Union’s top girl, clearing 4-10 to place 11th.
Gillison placed sixth in the discus at 119-7. Schulze was next, finishing eight at 111-6. Powell was Union’s top girl, ending ninth at 106-1.
Schulze was Union’s top finisher in the mixed javelin. He was 12th at 98-6.
Zac Elias was 17th at 86-10 and Caroline Dunne was Union’s top girl, finishing 21st at 75-2.
Union hosts a four-team home meet Thursday starting at 4 p.m.
Other schools coming are New Haven, St. Clair and Sullivan.