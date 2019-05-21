In just over a week since Erick Webster announced his resignation as Union High School’s football head coach, the school has selected his successor.
And it didn’t have to look far.
Justin Grahl, an assistant coach since 2016 and the current defensive coordinator, was selected this week to replace Webster after a search which started with 10 candidates.
“I am very excited at the opportunity to take over such a storied and tradition-rich program like the one we have here at Union,” Grahl said. “I have great respect for Coach Webster, the coaches, administrators and members of the community who have worked over the years to make Union football what it is today. The culture of hard work and high expectations is one I will continue to foster in all those involved in the program.”
The hiring committee was impressed with Grahl.
“During the interview process, Coach Grahl impressed the committee with his detailed vision for the program, embodiment of our school core values and his desire to engage all stakeholders,” stated a Union High School press release. “It was important to our administration and community that we hire someone who understands the importance of education-based athletics and its role within the school community.
“Coach Grahl is a transformational coach who promotes our philosophy of academics and extracurricular activities and has high expectations for everyone involved. He has a proven record of putting student-athletes first and developing meaningful relationships with his players while also holding them accountable.”
Grahl is the ninth Union football head coach, following Larry Campbell (1966), Chris Straub (1967-69), Del Rinne (1970-95), Tom Rahl (1996-2000), Mike Hunter (2001-03), Rex Grimes (2004), Brent Eckley (2005-11) and Webster (2012-18).
Webster left to take a job as an assistant coach at Francis Howell Central.
Grahl is a 2009 St. Francis Borgia Regional High School graduate.
As a senior for the Knights, he was the top rusher with 1,216 yards on 159 carries. He scored 12 touchdowns and also snagged 13 receptions for 134 yards. He also passed for a touchdown.
He played college football at Westminster College in Fulton.
After that, he was an assistant coach with Borgia and Archie.
Grahl is a health and physical education teacher at Union High School. He also serves as an assistant track coach for the school.
Grahl and his wife, Kyla (Nieder) are expecting their first child next month.