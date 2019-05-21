Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 57F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 57F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.