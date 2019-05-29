While the path was shorter this season, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats found the going tougher to reach the MSHSAA Class 3 Championships.
Union (26-1-1) didn’t have to leave Stierberger Stadium during this playoff run, but the Lady ’Cats had much closer games, beating Rolla, 2-0, and Glendale, 2-1 in overtime.
Last year, Union posted shutouts at Glendale and Rolla.
When the Lady ’Cats take the field in the semifinal game at Kansas City’s Swope Soccer Village Friday at 4 p.m., it will be opposite the defending Class 3 state champion, Rockwood Summit (18-3-3).
The Lady Falcons survived against St. Joseph’s Academy in the sectional round, 1-0, and blasted Cape Girardeau Central in the quarterfinal Saturday, 7-1.
The other side of the bracket consists of St. Dominic (24-2-1) and Kearney (20-0).
St. Dominic was the only one of the four not at last year’s state tournament. The Lady Crusaders reversed last year’s quarterfinal loss against Incarnate Word Academy with a 4-1 win last Saturday.
St. Dominic survived a 3-2 sectional marathon against Wentzville Liberty. The game took two days to play due to storms and was settled in the second overtime.
Kearney, last year’s third-place team, advanced with a 4-0 sectional win over Grain Valley and a 2-0 win over Notre Dame de Sion.
Rockwood Summit
The Lady Falcons know a bit about Union as the teams were in the same district in 2015 and 2016.
In 2015, Rockwood Summit beat Union in the championship game, 3-1. In 2016, Parkway West knocked Union out in the semifinals.
Rockwood Summit’s losses have come against Eureka, St. Dominic and St. Joseph’s Academy. The Lady Falcons avenged the losses to Eureka and St. Joseph’s Academy in rematches.
Ties came against Neuqua Valley, Ill., Collinsville, Ill., and Ft. Zumwalt South.
Common opponents include Ladue, Webster Groves and Northwest. Both beat Ladue and Northwest. Rockwood Summit swept Webster Groves while Union tied.
In goal, Katie Nash has gone 17-2-2 with 13 shutouts (eight solo) and a 0.59 GAA.
Lily Schnieders is the team’s top scorer with 20 goals and six assists.
Riley Vancardo is next with eight goals while Colleen Malone, Lauren Tyson and Anna Walsh each have seven goals.
Walsh is the assists leader with 14 and Julia Martens is next with nine.
Hannah Higgins and Mackenzie Sundhausen each have seven assists.
St. Dominic
St. Dominic rolled through the season with the only losses coming to Ft. Zumwalt West, St. Joseph’s Academy and Quincy, Ill., Notre Dame.
The tie was with Lee’s Summit West, a Class 4 semifinalist.
St. Dominic already has a 2-1 win over Rockwood Summit April 2.
Common opponents with Union have been St. Francis Borgia Regional, O’Fallon Christian and Ursuline Academy.
Both schools swept all of those foes. St. Dominic posted a 16-0 win over O’Fallon Christian, one of three times it scored 10 or more goals in a game.
Alli Palmatier is the normal goalkeeper and she’s 17-3-1 with five shutouts (four solo) and a 1.31 GAA.
Grace Bindbeutel is the leading scorer with 30 goals and 16 assists, although Jessica Larson isn’t far behind with 28 goals and 14 assists.
Logan Racine has scored 17 times while Skylar Hollingshead has 12 goals to her credit.
Other top scorers include Ashley Martinez with eight and Macie Begley and Aliyah Rottger with seven.
Maddy Stewart is the assists leader with 17 to go with four goals.
Avery Malloy and Grace Osvath each have seven assists. Rottger and Jessica Grayek each have six assists.
Kearney
Kearney’s losses came to Liberty, 2-1, and Liberty North, 1-0. Both are Class 4 teams. One of Kearney’s wins was over Lee’s Summit West.
Union and Kearney had two common opponents this year, Ursuline Academy and Notre Dame de Sion. Both teams defeated the common foes.
Against Notre Dame de Sion, Kearney got both goals from Caroline Kelly and she was assisted both times by Abby Couch.
Kearney reportedly will be playing without two of its captains for the semifinal game as they received red cards late in the game.
Last year, Kearney defeated Union in the third-place game, 3-1.
Union
The Lady ’Cats dominated during the regular season with the only loss coming to Marquette, 1-0.
Union tied at Webster Groves, 1-1, as it got too dark to continue play after the host team tied it late in regulation.
Union dominated the Four Rivers Conference, winning the league title for the 15th consecutive season.
Union also won the Blue Cat Cup title by beating Ladue.
Hannah Olive, a forward last year, has spent the entire season in goal with a 26-1-1 record, 21 shutouts and a 0.37 GAA.
A total of 17 different players have scored goals for Union this season. Leading the way is sophomore Emily Gaebe with 50 goals and 16 assists.
Hailey Cloud is next with 20 goals and 16 assists. She missed the quarterfinal game with Glendale as she was competing in the MSHSAA Class 4 Track Championships in Washington.
Three players have scored 11 goals. Gigi Gore, Maliyah Minor and Kaylee Simpson have also hit the back of the net 11 times.
Emma Cloud has netted nine goals while Maddie Helling is next with six.
The hottest scorer right now is Logan Baeres, who netted both goals in the Glendale win. She has scored five times this year along with Kaitlyn Hobson.
Emma Cloud is the assists leader with 21. Hailey Cloud and Gaebe each have 16 and Hobson is next with 11.
Minor and Helling each have nine assists.