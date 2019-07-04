It will be the Union Post 297 Juniors who live to play another day.
Union (17-8) eliminated Pacific Post 320 (10-8) Monday in the Ninth District Tournament losers’ bracket at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 8-2.
“It didn’t end as we hoped, obviously, but I couldn’t be more proud of the way the boys competed this year,” Post 320 Manager Phil Gilcrease said. “They all stepped up in major ways throughout the season and left it all on the field.”
With the win, Union, the third seed, advances to play Hannibal Post 55 Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. Entering Tuesday’s play, only four teams survive with Rhineland Post 147 and Washington Post 218 in the winners’ bracket.
All four teams are in action Tuesday with two more games scheduled for Wednesday. The tournament could end Wednesday. A final if-needed game will take place Friday at 6 p.m.
In Monday’s game, Union scored a run in the first, but Pacific came back to take the lead with two runs in the top of the third.
Union retook the lead in the fourth with two runs. Post 297 added two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Dylan McLone started for Union and went 6.2 innings for the win, leaving after he hit his pitch limit. He allowed two unearned runs on seven hits and struck out 11 Post 320 batters.
Will Beckman got the final out on three pitches.
Tanner Biedenstein took the loss for Pacific. He went 5.1 innings before also reaching his pitch limit. He allowed seven runs (two earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
Faolin Kreienkamp got the final two outs, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk.
Offensively, Mason Bailey, Hayden Schiller and Dylan McLone had two hits apiece. Schiller doubled.
Jude Tenny added one hit.
Blake Borgmann walked twice and Dawson Hix drew one walk. Rylee Arts was hit by a pitch. Bailey stole two bases. Coleton Anderson, Wyatt Sherman and Tenny each stole one base.
Bailey and Tenny scored twice. Anderson, Schiller, Arts and Hix scored once.
Anderson, Schiller and McLone had one RBI apiece. Anderson and Schiller recorded sacrifice flies.
Tyler Anderson had two of the seven Pacific hits.
Jayden Mach doubled. Ian Groom, Stephen Loeffel, Carter Myers and Biedenstein singled.
Anderson stole a base.
Anderson and Corben Savory scored Pacific’s runs. Groom and Loeffel recorded Post 320’s RBIs.