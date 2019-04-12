This one didn’t get away.
Union (4-6) was able to hold off the Scott City Rams Friday in the second pool play game of the Potosi Tournament 7-5.
The Wildcats closed out pool play at 1-1 while playing at home. The games were moved from Potosi due to wet field conditions there. The same thing prevented the tournament from being concluded Saturday.
Union jumped out to a 5-0 lead with four runs in the second and one in the third.
“In the second inning, we got some hits from sophomores in the latter half of our batting order and that led to a big inning,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “Evan Hall and Blake Borgmann each got singles and later scored our first runs of the game. Later that inning Mason Bailey and Trevor Kelly both used their speed to steal third base and come home on throwing errors by the Scott City catcher. It was nice to see us drive in and manufacture runs to get a lead.”
Scott City came back with three runs in the sixth, but Union scored twice in the bottom of the sixth.
That was key as Scott City added two more runs in the seventh before Union could finish out the game.
Andrew Bruner went the distance for the win, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits and five strikeouts. Scott City had two home runs.
“Andrew Bruner threw a good game and continues to build himself toward a strong season,” Bailey said. “He got a late start due to some arm soreness but he’s continuing to get stronger and by throwing strikes he was able to give us a complete game victory on Friday. He tired toward the end of the game and gave up a few runs on hard hit balls, but overall he did a tremendous job.”
Union managed 11 hits for the game with Isaiah Hoelscher leading the way with three.
Trevor Kelly and Matt Bray each had two hits.
Derek Hulsey, Evan Hall, Blake Borgmann and Mason Bailey each had one hit.
Bruner was hit by a pitch.
Kelly had two stolen bases while Bailey and Ronin Straatmann each stole one base.
Kelly scored two runs. Bray, Hoelscher, Hall, Borgmann and Bailey each scored once.
Kelly, Bray, Hoelscher and Hulsey drove in one run apiece.
“Our big hitters at the top of the order stayed hot with Trevor, Matt and Isaiah getting singles in the sixth inning to build our lead back up after Scott City had made the game close with two home runs in the top of the sixth,” Bailey said. “It was a very good weekend for our big bats and moving forward we’ll try to keep them hot and find a few more hitters willing to step up and join them.”