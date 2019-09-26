The football Wildcats are winners of three straight, including a 2-0 start to conference play.
Union (3-1, 2-0) never trailed in a 49-13 home victory over Pacific (0-4, 0-2) in Week 4.
The first 21 points of the game came on three unanswered Union touchdowns. Pacific managed to get in a score in the second quarter, but still trailed Union, 35-6, at the half.
Union came at the Pacific defense with quick, short passes and a running game powered by the legs of senior Matt Bray to keep the chains moving the whole first half.
“I’m pleased with the whole game from start to finish,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We talked all week about starting fast. We were able to do that last week against Sullivan, but we didn’t finish the way that we wanted to. I’m pleased with the way we finished tonight, but hats off to Pacific. They’re a much improved team from Week 1 and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them make some noise later on in the year.”
Union’s spread offense has presented a challenge for opposing defenses to match up with the Wildcats’ personnel the past two seasons.
“We went from facing three running teams the first three weeks to facing a spread team and we have some decent speed, but we can’t match up with the top-end speed,” Pacific Head Coach Clint Anderson said. “(Union quarterback Derek) Hulsey runs that offense really well and he doesn’t make many mistakes, so you have to play pretty sound to stay in the game with him.”
The Indians gained a total of 122 yards on the night against a stout Union defense.
The Wildcats came through with key plays on the defensive side of the ball and on special teams as well, adding two defensive touchdowns and a blocked punt that gave Union the ball in the red zone.
“We’re pleased with the big-play potential out of our defense, but they drove the ball on us a little bit,” Grahl said. “We’re going to have to clean that up moving forward if we’re going to be the type of team that we think we can be.”
The second defensive score for the Wildcats came on the first Pacific drive on the second half, initiating the continuous clock.
Pacific answered with its second score on the next possession to temporarily halt the running clock until Union concluded the scoring on the ensuing drive.
Pacific showed another week of improvement despite again tasting defeat.
“Our kids did some good things,” Anderson said. “Tip the cap to Union as they’re getting better every week. They run a good system and it’s good to see them running the ball a little bit more. You get a spread team doing that and it makes it that much more challenging. ...We moved the ball a little and ran the ball hard at times, but there’s some little things we have to keep cleaning up and getting better.”
Union holds the No. 6 seed in the Class 4 District 5 standings after four weeks with 37.83 points.
The top five are comprised of Lebanon (4-0, 59.67), Camdenton (4-0, 53), Helias Catholic (3-1, 47.33), Washington (4-0, 44.17) and Rolla (3-1, 42.33).
Pacific currently holds the No. 8 seed in that same district at 16.83 points. Between Union and Pacific is Marshfield (1-3, 24.58).
Week 5
Both teams continue Four Rivers Conference play in Week 5 with Union hosting unbeaten St. Clair (4-0, 2-0) and Pacific hosting Sullivan (1-3, 0-2)
Union and St. Clair finished first and second in the conference standings in 2018.
Union has won three of its last four meetings with the Bulldogs, including a 36-14 win at Stierberger Stadium last fall. The Bulldogs won at St. Clair, 54-14, in 2017.
St. Clair brings a roster small in numbers into this meeting, but the Bulldogs have been able to stay unbeaten with sturdy defense and clock management on offense. St. Clair has been content so far this season to take 4-5 yards per carry and keep moving the chains while keeping the ball away from opposing offenses.
Pacific has had a rough start to the season, facing perhaps the four best teams in the immediate area during the first four weeks of play.
The Indians share two of those opponents, having both faced Union and St. Clair in the past two weeks.
St. Clair won at Pacific, 21-14, in Week 3 and at home against Sullivan, 17-6 in Week 4. Union scored a 35-21 win over the Eagles on the road in Week 3 before following up with the home win against Pacific.
In the past four seasons, Pacific and Sullivan have evenly split this rivalry, 2-2, with the home team winning each of the last four meetings.
Sullivan raced to a 51-27 win over the Indians in 2018, but Pacific shut out Sullivan, 20-0, the previous year.
Union Stats
Bray led the Wildcats with 143 yards rushing on 15 carries for two touchdowns.
Hulsey completed 14-20 passes for 114 yards and two scores, adding one carry for one yard.
Reserve quarterback Liam Hughes completed his only pass for 53 yards and another touchdown. He ran for nine yards on three carries.
Donavan Rutledge caught five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Chase Mehler grabbed three catches for 22 yards and a score.
Peyton Burke picked up 56 yards on six catches.
Joey Sullivan made one catch for 10 yards.
Gavin Wencker carried the ball six times for 27 yards.
Dalton Voss made five carries for 13 yards.
Nathan Bagley picked up six yards on one carry.
“I’m extremely pleased with the offensive line,” Grahl said. “I want to give a special shoutout to Colten Duvall. Getting carted off the field last night and coming back and making the start tonight and playing tough, it says a lot about him and his heart and his commitment to the team.”
David Clark led Union with five solo tackles, adding an assist, a sack, a blocked punt and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Wencker, Peyton Burke, Joshua Meyer, Zeek Koch and Blake Borgmann all made two solo stops.
Rutledge, Alton Hubbard, Mason Bailey, Nick Luechtefeld, Colton Morrow, Hayden Burke and Aden Saebens each turned in one solo tackle.
Koch, Borgmann, Hayden Burke and Saebens each recorded a sack.
Hunter Grafrath assisted with seven tackles. Meyer had five assists. Clark and Hubbard both were in on three assists.
Wencker, Bailey, Hayden Burke, Voss, Zac Elias and Bowen Ward each contributed two assists.
Koch, Luechtefeld, Saebens and Ryan Ewald all assisted with a tackle.
Peyton Burke returned an interception for a touchdown.
Pacific Stats
Quarterback Colton Thompson was 3-9 passing for 20 yards and one touchdown with one interception thrown. He also led all Pacific rushers with 42 yards on 16 carries.
Jeremiah Murray made one catch for 11 yards and a touchdown.
Trenton Johnson made one catch for five yards.
Trevor Hill caught one pass for four yards.
Grant Hall carried the ball three times for 23 yards.
Parker Kuelker made two carries for 22 yards.
Makai Parton gained 17 yards on six carries.
Robert Schmidt added 15 yards on three carries.
Reserve quarterback Matt Austin totaled five carries for -17 yards due to sack yardage.
Thompson and Murray made seven tackles apiece to lead the team. Thompson made three assists and Murray one.
Hall, Parton and Ian Scott all turned in five tackles with one assist.
Roloff made four tackles with one assist.
Hill, Schmidt and Sam Williams all made three tackles. Williams had three assists and Schmidt two.
Coby Moeller turned in two tackles with one assist.
Austin and Liam Sitek each made one tackle with one assist.
Josh Rash contributed one assist.
Williams turned in one sack for the Indians.