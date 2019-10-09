Union High School graduate Thom Dreier overcame a heart attack in May.
And, now he’s been honored by the Baltimore Orioles organization.
Dreier was named the Jim Russo Scout of the Year by the Orioles organization.
This is the second time Dreier has been honored. He also received the award for 2016.
One of the players drafted on Dreier’s recommendation, Grayson Rodriguez, was honored along with Mike Baumann as the Jim Palmer Co-Pitchers of the Year. Rodriguez was the top draft pick for the organization in 2018.
Rodriguez pitched for Delmarva (A-Low) while Baumann was at Bowie (AA).