Pat Rapert is coming home.
The former standout baseball and basketball player for Union High School is coming back to his alma mater to lead the girls basketball Lady ’Cats for the 2019-20 school year.
Rapert replaces Dusty Weiskopf, who went to Ft. Zumwalt North as its new head coach. Weiskopf recently got engaged and lives in O’Fallon. His future wife coached Ft. Zumwalt West last year, but has moved into administration.
“Coach Rapert has a history of success in every stop of his career with numerous tournament, conference and district championships,” a Union School District release stated. “In addition to his success on the court, Pat has been a school administrator for 10 years throughout his career.
“Pat is a 2018 Union Athletics Hall of Fame inductee who is looking forward to giving back to the community where he experienced success as a multiple-sport athlete himself. Coach Rapert is a student-centered educator and has a demonstrated knowledge of basketball, as well as a passion for relationship building, teamwork and all things Union.”
Rapert most recently was the head boys basketball coach at Melbourne, Ark., High School.
After graduating from Union High School in 1990, Rapert went to East Central College, where he played men’s basketball and baseball.
After East Central, Rapert went to Missouri Valley College in Marshall. He holds a bachelor’s degree from there, a master’s degree from Baker University and a specialist degree from William Woods University.
Besides coaching basketball, he has coached baseball at both the high school and college levels. He has coached basketball for 21 years at different schools and also has experience coaching soccer and cross country. He also has been a school administrator and athletic director at past stops.
Rapert might be helping out his own program. His oldest daughter, Reagan, will be a junior in the fall. She has been a standout softball and basketball player for Melbourne and helped the Melbourne Lady Bearkatz to the Arkansas Class 2A girls basketball title last winter. She netted 12 points with six rebounds and five assists in the title game victory over Riverside, 48-23.
Reagan Rapert also batted over .400 for the softball Lady Bearkatz this spring, helping the team reach the Class 2A semifinals.
Pat and his wife, Jessica, have three other children, sons Ryan and Reece and daughter Raylee.