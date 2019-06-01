KANSAS CITY — History repeated Saturday afternoon.
For the second year in a row, Kearney defeated the Union Lady 'Cats in the MSHSAA Class 3 third-place game at Swope Soccer Village.
This time, it was 4-1.
Union (26-3-1) got a second-half goal from sophomore Emily Gaebe, who headed in a Maddie Helling corner kick for the lone Union marker.
Kearney got four goals from Caroline Kelly, including one on a penalty kick to open scoring in the first half.
It was 2-0 at the intermission.
Each side has 11 shots on goal. Union's Hannah Olive made seven saves while Mayson Behney of Kearney had 10 saves.
Union graduates three seniors, Addie Davis, Gigi Gore and Ella Keltner. All three have been four-year varsity regulars.