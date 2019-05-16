The Wildcats and Lady ’Cats wrapped the regular season where they have spent most of it, at or near the top of the track meet leaderboard.
Union’s Lady ’Cats and Wildcats finished second and third, respectively, May 3, at the Hillsboro Invitational, where three Franklin County teams each concluded their regular season schedules.
Winners of the meet were the Poplar Bluff boys with 119 points and the De Soto girls, who scored 82 points.
The Union girls finished with 75.5 points to take second and the Union boys scored 77 points, finishing behind the runner-up Jackson with 86 points.
The Sullivan boys took fifth place with 52.5 points while the St. Clair boys scored 10 points to finish in 17th place.
On the girls side, St. Clair was 13th with 23 points and Sullivan 16th with 15 points.
Other boys scores included Festus (71), Windsor (45), Potosi (41), Hillsboro (38), Dexter (37.5), Sikeston (35), Farmington (31), Fredericktown (23), De Soto (18), Park Hills Central (16), Herculaneum (15), North County (14), Cape Notre Dame (five), Perryville (three), St. Pius X (two) and Affton (two).
The remaining girls scores were as follows: Jackson (67), Festus (60), Farmington (58), Hillsboro (52), Cape Notre Dame (44), Poplar Bluff (37), Sikeston (35), Park Hills Central (32.5), North Tech (29), Potosi (25), Windsor (20), North County (16), Perryville (11), St. Pius X (six), Dexter (six), Herculaneum (six), Affton (one) and Fredericktown (one).
Union totaled first-place finishes in 10 different events at the contest — five on the boys side and five on the girls side.
Demetrius Clark and Deseray Washington were both winners in multiple individual events.
Clark finished first in the 200-meter dash in 22.68 and first in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 39.79.
Washington took first in both girls hurdle events. In the 100-meter intermediate hurdles, she won in 15.43. In the 300-meter low hurdles she crossed the finish line first in 46.54.
Christophe Poinsett outsprinted the field in the 100-meter dash, completing the race in 11.12.
Eli Schulze won the boys shot put with his throw of 49-10.75. Union swept the top honors in that event as Jaiden Powell won on the girls side with the top heave of 36-6.
In the boys high jump, Cameron Kriete finished first at 5-10.
Hailey Cloud was victorious in the long jump with her leap of 16-6.5.
Union picked up one relay victory in the girls 400-meter relay. Washington, Ella Coppinger, Cloud and Sophie Eagan won the race in 51.93.
Sullivan had one event victory. Blaine Blankenship won the boys triple jump in 44-3.
St. Clair’s top finish went to Jolee King in the discus. King threw for 112 feet even. The event was won by Festus thrower Alexa Sumpter at 119-6. Union’s Powell was third in the event at 111-5.
The Union boys finished second in the 400-meter relay in 43.73.
In the boys 800-meter relay, St. Clair finished third in 1:34.01. Runners were Connor North, Zach Browne, Pepper Stark and Tyler Stark.
Union’s Nicholas Luechtefeld finished third in the boys discus with a throw of 156-9.
Sullivan had a trio of third-place finishes. Jason Blankenship ran third in the boys 100-meter dash, Reagan Thomure third in the girls 200-meter dash and Tyler Hesse had the third-best throw in the boys shot put.
Union, St. Clair and Sullivan will all three compete at the Class 4 District 3 meet Saturday in Washington. Field events are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and track events at 10:15 a.m