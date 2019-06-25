Ryan Bailey made the right bet.
Running out of re-entries, the manager for the Union Post 297 Freshmen turned to a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth inning and Colton Morrow scored the winning run from third base on a wild pitch. The decision gave Post 297 (15-7-2, 8-2) the victory, 9-8, against Pacific Post 320 (11-3, 9-3) Tuesday in a pivotal Ninth District contest.
The win forced a three-way tie atop the district standings between Post 297, Post 320 and Washington Post 218 (8-2 at the time). However, wins later in the week for Post 218 and Post 297 lifted both teams into a half-game lead over Post 320. Hannibal Post 55 remains in the mix with a 7-2 record in district play.
“We made it interesting, but we were able to fight our way through and find a way to get a win,” Bailey said of his decision to make the late substitution. “We’re struggling right now with hitting the ball and making routine plays, but it’s Freshman Legion baseball and that happens for everybody.”
While Post 320 struck first with two runs in the second inning, Union answered with two runs of its own in the third.
Post 297 then built an 8-3 lead with three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth while Pacific added one run in the top of the sixth.
Post 320 then rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh inning on five hits, three walks and a Union error to send the game into extra innings.
The game called to mind a similar situation when the Pacific Indians varsity team came from behind to beat Union on the same field during this past spring high school season.
“It was great to see our guys keep battling until the end, even down five heading to the seventh,” Post 320 manager Ryan Carter said. “Our offense gave us a great chance to win, drawing seven walks and gathering 10 hits. (We) cannot ask for much more on that side. We gave Union too many chances and they capitalized on them.”
Conner Borgmann ended up the winning pitcher for Union after shutting down Post 320 in the top of the eighth on one walk and one strikeout.
Alex Kuelker was the Post 297 starter. He lasted 4.1 innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks, striking out two.
Dalton Voss took over for Kuelker and struck out one while allowing five runs on five hits and two walks in 1.2 innings pitched.
Hayden Burke tried to make the save after inheriting two baserunners and coming in with the tying run at the plate in the top of the seventh. He ended up allowing one run on two hits and two walks in one inning pitched.
“It was a hard last couple of innings there at the end, but we battled through and found a way and were able to get a run there at the end just on some baserunning and playing hard,” Bailey said.
Wesley Branson started on the bump for Pacific. He threw 4.1 innings and allowed five runs, two earned, on two hits and six walks. Branson recorded three strikeouts.
Ryan Bruns was next for Post 320. In one inning pitched, he surrendered three runs on one hit and two walks.
Ethan Simpson finished the game for Pacific. He threw two innings and allowed one run on two hits and three walks, striking out two.
Post 297 had five hits in the game and had 11 batters reach base on walks.
Marshall Gebert and Nick Birke led the Union offense with two hits apiece. Borgmann added one hit.
Burke scored three of the Post 297 runs. Luke Koch and Ryan Ewald each scored twice. Morrow and Gebert added one run apiece.
Borgmann and Gebert drove in two runs each.
Koch walked three times. Burke and Ewald each walked twice. Borgmann, Gebert, Kuelker and Tanner Hall all received a free pass.
Burke was hit by a pitch.
Collin Gerdel laid down a sacrifice bunt.
On the basepaths, Union came away with nine steals. Koch stole three times and Burke twice. Ewald, Gebert, Hall and Kuelker all stole once.
Post 320 rapped out 10 hits. Matthew Reinke led the team with a double and a single, driving in three runs and scoring once.
Ian Groom doubled and scored a run with an RBI.
Trevor Klund, Ayden Biedenstein, Jack Meyer, Weston Kulick, Simpson, Bruns and Cole Hansmann each singled.
Meyer crossed the plate twice. Klund, Biedenstein, Andrew Payne and Kulick each scored once.
Kulick and Biedenstein both picked up an RBI.
Payne walked three times and Meyer twice. Simpson and Groom both drew a walk.
Kulick contributed a sacrifice bunt.
Biedenstein and Meyer both stole a base.
“Definitely a roller-coaster game for us,” Carter said. “We started off strong, picking up two in the second and pretty good all around through the second. (We) had trouble in the middle innings with walks and errors. You cannot expect to win too many ballgames allowing 11 walks and three errors.”