It’s been a tradition in recent years.
Union High School’s football program has a full event to mark the start of full pads and full contact.
It starts with the annual photo day Friday afternoon and follows with a lock-in. A scrimmage at midnight marks the first possible time the team can put on the full pads for practice.
“The midnight scrimmage was an overall success,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “As in most early season scrimmages, there were aspects of our game that we did well and things we need to get better at. The scrimmage helped us identify the areas where we need to grow so we are able to provide our players with practice drills geared toward our weak spots.”
Union has another big step toward the season this Friday as it plays in the Rolla Jamboree. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.
“We have taken several steps forward toward our overall goals this summer, but there is always room for growth as we strive to reach our maximum potential,” Grahl said.
After one week, Grahl has seen good things from his team.
“Right now we are very pleased with where we are as a team,” Grahl said. “All three levels have impressed the staff, but we need to build more consistency on both sides of the ball.”
So far, the Wildcats are speeding up play.
“We are playing with great pace and tempo,” Grahl said. “We have done a great job of thinking, adjusting, and playing with speed.”
Still, there are many areas still in need of improvement.
“We need to build more continuity in the running game both offensively and defensively,” Grahl said. “With so few live reps, it is hard to get those guys the look they need. Offensively, for us to be successful, there will be times where we need to lean on a strong rushing attack. Defensively, stopping the run will always be the foundation of our attack.”
In Friday’s jamboree, Union will play Rolla, Waynesville and Capital City, in that order, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Rolla High School. Admission to the event is $3 for those 6 and older.
“We are looking to clean up any misalignments we have had,” Grahl said. “We are looking to get more full contact looks and continue to condition to get ourselves into game shape.”
Grahl said Union has been fortunate to miss the heat of the day so far with morning practices, but that will change with the start of school.
“Going in the mornings has helped us miss out on a lot of the harsher weather,” Grahl said. “We are looking forward to getting more afternoon practices this week to help prepare us for our early-season games.”
Grahl said there have been several players who have stepped up to lead so far.
Senior quarterback Derek Hulsey has taken charge, as expected.
“He really has stepped into the leadership role we expect out of our starting quarterback,” said Grahl.
Two more veterans in the skill positions also have shown leadership qualities.
“Peyton Burke leads all receivers by example,” Grahl said. “He never takes a play off. Running back Matt Bray has taken on new responsibilities in stride. He will be a huge part of our offense this season.”
The team picked up a new senior in Chase Mehler. He will play receiver this season.
“Chase is a basketball player who has come out for football this year,” Grahl said. “He has great hands and size. He is picking up the offense very quickly.”
On the line, Grahl has been impressed by senior tackle Andy Morrow and freshman guard Alex Mendenhall.
“Andy has been the leader of our offensive line thus far,” Grahl said. “Alex is an offensive lineman that has been impressive. He will give us great depth.”
On the other side of the ball, two of the defensive ends, seniors Nic Luechtefeld and David Clark, have been among the early standouts.
“Nic Luechtefeld is a three-year starter with great size and speed. He is a strong leader, Grahl said. “David is another very experienced three-year starter. He has taken on new defensive responsibilities to become more versatile.”
Senior defensive tackle Zac Elias is expected to plug the middle of the line.
“Zac is the anchor of our defensive line,” Grahl said.
Union was hit particularly hard at the linebacker position and Grahl feels junior Josh Meyer and senior Christophe Poinsett are players to watch there.
“Josh is filling in the shoes of two graduating linebackers,” Grahl said. “He is taking on a new leadership role. Christophe has great overall speed and intensity. He is helping in the run and pass game.”
Junior Mason Bailey has been a multisport athlete at Union and has competed in football, cross country, basketball, baseball and track. Grahl said he’s stepping up to lead the secondary.
“Mason is the quarterback of our defense,” Grahl said. “He has done a great job calling our defense.”