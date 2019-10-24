Playing at home on senior night, it was only fitting that a Union senior ended Friday’s contest against Fatima.
Brandon Scott, Union’s ninth shooter in penalty kicks, scored to lift the Wildcats (14-5) to a 2-1 victory at Stierberger Stadium.
“We honored nine seniors this year and topped it off with a great win,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “The seniors are Isaiah Hoelscher, Isaac Boboc, Andrew Guerra, Ronin Straatmann, Brandon Scott, Colten Fink, Austin Griffin, Jacob Nowak and Garrett Nagle. These guys have all been in the program for four years and it has been a journey to watch them grow into young men.”
Fatima took a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Union fought back to tie it nine minutes into the second half. Luke Smith scored on an assist from Evan Hall. Smith blasted a shot over the goalkeeper’s right shoulder.
Wideman said Smith was a standout on the night.
“Luke Smith played one of the best games I have seen from him this year,” Wideman said.
“From there, I thought we had chances to win the game in regular time, and in overtime, but couldn’t find the back of the net,” Wideman said.
Union’s freshman goalkeeper, Cooper Bailey, saved the game multiple times. Bailey, who made six saves in the game, grabbed the ball off of the foot of a Fatima player in regulation. In overtime, Fatima had a chance to win on a penalty kick, but Bailey stopped the shot.
“The ref called a PK in overtime and Cooper came up with the save,” Wideman said.
Wideman said the Wildcats had many scoring chances, but couldn’t capitalize.
“I felt that we controlled a lot of the game, but we just were not able to make the last play to give ourselves the scoring chances we talk about,” Wideman said.
Union has two Four Rivers Conference games this week. The Wildcats play Tuesday at Sullivan and host Pacific Thursday.