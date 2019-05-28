Managing to defeat two opponents, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats are going to the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinals.
Union (25-1-1) defeated Rolla, 2-0. It also barely managed to beat incoming weather. Game officials called play with 3:34 to play with stormy weather blowing in from the west.
“We were fortunate enough to come out of there with a win,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Rolla did a real nice job against us. Hat’s off to Coach (Mike) Howard and the Rolla Bulldogs for winning their district. I was super proud of our girls for winning a sectional game and going through to the quarterfinal.”
The Lady ’Cats will host Glendale (17-7-1), a 5-1 winner over Carl Junction Tuesday, in the quarterfinals. Kickoff at Stierberger Stadium is set for 1 p.m.
When the officials spotted lightning in the distance and were going to send the teams to the school building, Rolla consented to call the game at that point and Stierberger Stadium was evacuated. Most chose to go home, but some Rolla players and fans took shelter in Union High School. Anyone who wanted to leave was able to depart prior to the storm arriving.
“When we started the game, we had moved it up,” Fennessey said. “We had to do the best we could for what was going on. We were excited to get the game in and get the win. The lightning was closing down on us. Our trainer Danielle (Peters) did a great job watching it and keeping an eye out for us. Coach Howard decided it was close enough for the game and we’ll take it.”
Administrations from both schools consented for the game to be pushed up an hour, starting at 4 p.m. rather than 5 p.m., in an attempt to beat the predicted weather.
Had the game been played in Rolla, it wouldn’t have gotten close to being finished as Phelps County was under a tornado warning prior.
“Sometimes these things can go on for hours once you get into a delay situation,” Fennessey said. “It was nice to get that over with.”
There also was a tempest on the field. The teams played a physical game with Rolla clamping down defensively. Union had beaten the Lady Bulldogs earlier in the season, 10-0.
Rolla paid particular attention to Union’s top goalscorer Emily Gaebe, making sure there were multiple defenders close to her.
“The game was not as smooth as we had wanted it to be,” Fennessey said. “Our kids stayed focused and true to the process. We kept pumping the ball out to the wings and doing our things. We had great wing play. Kaitlyn Hobson did a great job out there. Hailey Cloud did a great job distributing the ball and controlling the center of the field. We dominated a lot of the play and had the majority of the chances, I thought.”
Union finally was able to break through close to the midpoint of the first half. With 20:06 to play, Rolla was whistled for a handball in the box. Junior Hailey Cloud stepped up and placed the shot into the goal to make it 1-0.
“Hailey has done a great job for us all season long putting penalty kicks away,” Fennessey said. “Whenever we get into that position, she knows she’s the one to step up there and put it away for us and she did it again tonight. I’ve got full confidence in her and a slew of other girls, but until she misses, she’s the one.”
Cloud also played a major role in Union’s second goal with 14:30 to go in the half. Cloud had the ball in the middle of the field and passed over to senior defender Ella Keltner on the right side. She hammered a high shot over Kate Brand and under the crossbar to make it 2-0.
“That was one of those balls that if you asked Ella, she would say it was a shot and a cross at the same time,” Fennessey said. “You never know. When you put a ball into the box like that, maybe it gets misplayed by the keeper a little bit. She was able to sneak it over the top and give us that two-goal cushion going into the second half.”
And that’s how it finished. Union tried, but didn’t score for the rest of the half. Rolla was able to keep Union from adding to its total in the second half. Brand came up with a big save on Logan Baeres as the weather started to move closer.
Union junior goalkeeper Hannah Olive stopped all Rolla shots for her 21st shutout of the season.
The weather was the third team involved in the game. It was cloudy the entire game and never rained. However, the wind changed around from time to time and picked up in intensity, making it tough for teams to time lofted passes.
“It was a great win, a sectional win and I’m proud of our girls. Hannah got another shutout in net, so all good things for us today.”