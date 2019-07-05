And then there was one.
Union Post 297 captured the Ninth District Freshman Legion Tournament winners’ bracket final Sunday, defeating Hannibal, 3-0.
The win puts Union (22-7-2) one win away from the district title and the Ninth District’s berth in next week’s State Tournament in Jackson.
Facing second-seeded Hannibal Post 55, Union struck for all three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
And that was more than enough for Alex Kuelker, who went the distance on 83 pitches. He allowed three hits, two walks and hit two batters while striking out six.
“Alex Kuelker has been our top starting pitcher here for the past month and he brought that same effort to today’s game,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “Getting a shutout in a game where we struggled at the plate after the first inning is huge and exactly what we needed to win.”
Union outhit Hannibal, 5-3, and made the game’s lone error.
Marshall Gebert led the offense with two hits. Conner Borgmann, Kuelker and Cooper Bailey each had one hit.
Luke Koch walked twice. Jayden Overschmidt and Bailey walked once.
Bailey and Borgmann stole two bases apiece. Koch and Overschmidt had one steal each.
Borgmann, Gebert and Ryan Ewald scored the runs.
Gebert and Bailey drove in one run apiece.