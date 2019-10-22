Racking up 563 total yards, including 408 on the ground, the Union football Wildcats smashed the St. James Tigers in a Four Rivers Conference game Friday, 70-0.
Playing in Phelps County, the Wildcats kept their slim hopes for a league title alive. Union (5-3, 4-1) has to beat Hermann (6-2, 3-2) at Stierberger Stadium Friday night.
“Hermann is a very physically strong team,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “It shows on film that their kids don’t miss days in the weight room. We are in for a very physical contest on Friday night.”
At the same time, the Wildcats have to get a win by Owensville (4-4, 2-3) over St. Clair (8-0, 5-0) to be able to share the league title.
District Standings
Heading into Week 9, Union ranks sixth in Class 4 District 5 with 34.57 points. The Wildcats have climbed over Rolla (3-5, 31.83) but still have large gap to the host spots for Week 10.
Helias (8-0) ascended to the top spot with 52.79 points following fallout from the Cardinal Ritter situation. The Crusaders were awarded a forfeit win after Cardinal Ritter was found to have used an ineligible player.
Camdenton (8-0, 51.04) fell to second with Lebanon (6-2, 48.35) third.
Washington (7-1, 44) holds fourth place and the final host position for Week 10.
At this time, Marshfield (5-3, 35.7) holds fifth with Union, Rolla and Pacific (0-8, 15.61) rounding out the field.
Ground Attack
Union ran for eight touchdowns in the game. Matt Bray and Gavin Wencker each had two scores on the ground.
Christophe Poinsett, Derek Hulsey, Liam Hughes and lineman Nick Luechtefeld each ran for one touchdown.
“Getting the running game to a point that we can lean on it has been a point of emphasis all year,” Grahl said. “When you get late in the year the ability to run the ball is going to help you and allows you to wear teams down. We still have a lot of confidence in our passing attack but we are pleased with the ability to run as well.”
Bray ran for scores of seven and 23 yards and had 14 carries for 211 yards for the game.
“Matt has come on very strong the last few weeks and become a cornerstone of the offense,” Grahl said. “He has gotten better each week and is really starting to fall into place along with our offensive line. We couldn’t be more happy for him. He is a kid who has put in countless hours in the offseason to develop himself into the football player he is today.”
Wencker scored the last two touchdowns of 15 and 50 yards. He ran eight times for 93 yards during the game.
Poinsett carried three times for 32 yards while Luke Koch picked up 21 yards on 10 carries.
Hulsey ran twice for 18 yards. Hughes carried three times for 17 yards and Luechtefeld had two carries for 16 yards.
“Nick is a special athlete who can do a little bit of everything,” Grahl said. “He starts on the offensive line for us and is no doubt one of the best defensive players in the Four Rivers Conference. We saw an opportunity to use his athleticism in our run game this week and he made the most of it. He gives us another back along with Bray, Poinsett, and Wencker to continue to build around. We are excited to continue to see his growth at the position.”
Union was nearly perfect through the air. Hulsey completed all nine attempts for 116 yards and one touchdown.
Hughes threw five times, completing three, for 39 yards.
Poinsett was the top receiver, grabbing two catches for 57 yards. Donavan Rutledge had two catches for 21 yards.
Peyton Burke had four catches for 19 yards and one touchdown of seven yards.
Joey Sullivan caught a pass for 19 yards. Ryan Ewald and Nicholas Birke each had one catch for 16 yards. Jack Braun had one reception for seven yards.
Union scored twice on defense. Burke returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown and Poinsett tackled a St. James player in the end zone for a safety.
Week 10
Union hosts the Hermann Bearcats in the Four Rivers Conference finale Friday night. Kickoff at Stierberger Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Hermann enters the game at 6-2 overall, 3-2 in the Four Rivers Conference. While Hermann can’t win the league title, it can take Union out of the running as well.
Union needs a win and an Owensville win over St. Clair to share the league title.
Hermann is coming off of a 34-14 win over Pacific last week. Hermann holds third place in Class 2 District 5, but is 1.2 points behind top team Centralia. The boost of playing a Class 4 team could help the Bearcats and should give Hermann extra incentive.
While the Bearcats like to distribute the ball to running backs, Chase McKague has completed 60 of 96 passes for 847 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Brennan Knipping is the leading rusher with 465 yards and three scores on 56 rushes, but he’s not alone. Trent Gleeson has rushed 60 times for 420 yards and six scores and Grahl sees him as a key player.
“Their offensive attack begins with fullback Trent Gleeson,” Grahl said. “He is a hard-nosed runner who has been running over defensives all year. We will need to keep him contained if we are going to have a chance this weekend.”
McKague has 392 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 carries.
Trent Anderson has 302 rushing yards and Holden Ash has run for 235 yards.
Keegan Head has caught 18 passes for 342 yards and two scores. Anderson and Gleeson also have over 175 receiving yards. Carter Hemeyer has caught five touchdown passes.
Gleeson is the team’s top tackler with 87 stops, five sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception.
Head is the team’s interceptions leader with three.
“Offensively we will have to take control of the line of scrimmage early to allow us to execute our entire offense,” Grahl said.
Box Score
UNI - 34-23-0-13=70
St. James - 0-0-0-0=0
First Quarter
UNI - Matt Bray 7 run (Hunter Grafrath kick), 9:02
UNI - Christophe Poinsett 6 run (Grafrath kick), 6:14
UNI - Bray 1 run (Grafrath kick), 3:44
UNI - Peyton Burke 80 interception return (kick failed), 3:09
UNI - Burke 7 pass from Derek Hulsey (kick failed) 0:40
Second Quarter
UNI - Nick Luechtefeld 7 run (Grafrath kick), 8:17
UNI - Bray 23 run (Grafrath kick), 5:23
UNI - Safety Poinsett tackle in end zone, 4:53
UNI - Liam Hughes 3 run (Grafrath kick), 1:21
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
UNI - Gavin Wencker 15 run (kick failed), 11:34
UNI - Wencker 50 run (Luke Koch kick), 5:15