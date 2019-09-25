Heading down Interstate 44, the Union cross country program competed Saturday in the Southern Stampede in Joplin.
Union competed in the Gold Division (small schools) at the meet hosted by Missouri Southern State University.
The event was a concentration of cross country runners from multiple states in the Joplin area.
There were 204 boys and 156 girls who finished.
Union had enough for a girls team and also fielded boys runners. The Union girls scored 193 points to place seventh between El Dorado Springs (165) and Notre Dame de Sion (195).
Eudora, Kan., won the team title with 47 points while Kearney was next at 90. Springdale, Ark., was third at 111 points. Two Oklahoma schools, Kiefer (124) and Madill (144), were next.
“It’s great to see athletes begin to realize the potential they have within themselves,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “That was demonstrated by a lot of our runners at the Missouri Southern Stampede. It’s a great course and a great environment. I think the environment empowered a lot of our runners, but they are also starting to run smarter races and increase their mental toughness. We had a tough week of training, and still we had a lot of big improvements (many by over 30 seconds). Seven out of our 11 runners came away with those big PRs.”
Girls
Union’s top runners were Ella Coppinger (14th in 20:58.93) and Anna Brakefield (15th in 21:00.89). They were Union’s medalists.
Jessi Clark was Union’s next finisher, crossing the line in 23:29.96.
Brianna Keiser placed 96th in 24:33.49. Pauline Waller ended 112th in 25:25.53. Lillie Zimmermann ended 114th in 26:09.05. Emma Tucker was next, ending in 26:57.26.
Boys
Four Union boys competed in the varsity race.
Dominick Beine was the top finisher, ending 23rd in 17:22.13.
Hayden Monroe ended 73rd in a time of 18:41.42.
Matthew Reidel placed 91st in 19:09.71.
Tanner Hall rounded out Union’s runners, finishing 157th in 21:33.21.
Meiners said Monroe, Beine, Hall, Coppinger, Clark, Keiser and Zimmermann set PRs in the meet while Reidel, Tucker and Waller set season-best times.