Complicated.
It might be the best, and maybe the only word necessary to explain Wednesday’s wrestling meet in St. Clair.
The most important information is that Union won the boys meet over St. Clair, 52-27, while St. Clair won the girls meet over the Lady ’Cats, 54-9.
“The boys dual went as well as I could have hoped for,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “We made some changes to our lineup to get better matchups and maximize our potential for team points and it worked out well for us.”
St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes gave Union credit.
“Union earned a solid victory over our boys team, winning six of 10 contested matches,” Hughes said. With our open weights, it was unlikely we would have won the dual but it is disappointing that we were unable to keep it closer. All of our losses came by fall and our bottom position wrestling will be a huge focus of our coaching staff when we are back in the practice room.”
Hughes said the girls team is on course so far.
“Our girls team continued their very successful start to the season,” Hughes said. “Winning five of seven contested bouts, all by pin, last night was perhaps our girls team’s most dominant performance yet. We look forward to seeing their continued improvement and are excited about the opportunity they have this weekend at the Fort Zumwalt East Tournament.”
Cranmer said his team is getting better.
“Our girls wrestled well and have been improving,” Cranmer said.
From there, things get a bit tough to explain.
Three schools came to the meet with Capital City, the new Jefferson City high school, also attending. Owensville initially was scheduled to wrestle, but pulled out.
St. Clair wrestled both Union and Capital City. St. Clair’s girls won, 6-0, and the boys tied, 42-42. However, Hughes reported Capital City won on criteria, least open weight classes.
Adding another twist, Capital City also competed in the Blair Oaks Tournament Wednesday night.
Confused enough yet?
Union-St. Clair Boys
By match, here’s what happened between Union and St. Clair:
• 106 — St. Clair’s Ryan Meek won an 8-2 decision over Union’s Dominick Beine;
• 113 — Union’s Sam Inman shut out Gabe Martinez for a 9-0 major decision;
• 120 — St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock was unopposed;
• 126 — St. Clair’s Connor Sikes pinned Hunter Garrett in 1:40;
• 132 — St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox pinned Elias Neely in 3:24;
• 138 — Union’s Carter Sickmeier pinned Seth Banks in 5:07;
• 145 — Union’s Gabe Hoekel pinned Bass Hughes in 1:47;
• 152 — Union’s Bowen Ward was unopposed;
• 160 — St. Clair’s Dalton Thompson pinned Josh Wegescheide in 0:58;
• 170 — Union’s Jacob Nowak pinned Caleb Hooks in 1:50;
• 182 — Union’s Ryder Kuenzel pinned Ryan Barrett in 1:04;
• 195 — Union’s Bradley Scott was unopposed;
• 220 — Union’s David Clark was unopposed; and
• 285 — Union’s Connor Ward pinned Damion McCoy in 2:56.
“All of our guys stepped up and continued to wrestle aggressively,” Cranmer said. “St. Clair is a tough team and will score a lot of points at the state tournament this year because they have some really good individual wrestlers. We are 1-0 in conference and 3-2 overall in duals and our next focus is a very tough Sullivan team for conference.”
St. Clair-Union Girls
There were seven contested matches between the two local schools.
• 115 — Union’s Lillie Zimmermann won a 5-2 decision over Lili Vernon;
• 120 — St. Clair’s Emma Davis pinned Kylee Mobley in 1:42;
• 125 — St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker pinned Brianna Keiser in 4:40;
• 142 — St. Clair’s Kaitlyn Janson pinned Mikala Saler-Becker in 0:39;
• 152 — St. Clair’s Elexis Wohlgemuth pinned Kimberly McBride in 0:14;
• 187 — Union’s Jaiden Powell pinned Berlyn Wohlgemuth in 2:53; and
• 235 — St. Clair’s Makenzie Turner pinned Talyn St. Clair in 0:08.
St. Clair’s forfeit winners were Gracie Immekus (103), Cassidy Shoemate (110), Emma Barrett (130) at Makayla Johnson (135). Both teams were open at 166.
“Bri Keiser was winning her match but got reversed to her back and pinned,” Cranmer said. “Jaiden Powell continued to dominate. She improved to 12-1 on the season and continued to build her confidence.”
St. Clair-Capital City
All matches were decided by pins or forfeits.
St. Clair’s winners by pins were Martinez (5:02), Woodcock (1:01), Sikes (3:11), Simcox (1:50), Thompson (1:10) and McCoy (1:10)
St. Clair’s forfeit winner was Ryan Meek.
St. Clair’s wrestlers who were pinned were Banks (2:34), Hughes (3:31), Hooks (0:59) and Ryan Barrett (1:05).
The girls meet between St. Clair and Capital City lasted all of 17 seconds, the length of time it took St. Clair’s Shoemate (110) to pin Faith Eitel.