Runners need not apply.
Shot-putters, discus throwers and javelin throwers were the only ones invited Thursday in a five-team throwers meet at St. Clair.
The Lady Bulldogs won on the girls side with 66.5 team points. Union’s boys took first with 66 points.
“It was great to have a chance to see all the throwers in action,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Garmer said. “We ran this meet differently giving medals by grade level for each event along with giving medals for overall places in each event. There were definitely some lessons we learned on how to improve next year, but overall it was a success. I had some athletes who have never won a medal win one last night thanks to the format.”
Washington finished second in both competitions. The Blue Jays scored 23 points in the boys standings, followed by Pacific (13), Sullivan (nine) and St. Clair (six).
The Lady Jays threw for 26.5 points. Union’s Lady ’Cats grabbed 26 points and Pacific scored four.
Boys
Union dominated both the shot put and discus events with the top three overall performers in both throws.
Washington’s Andrew Gildehaus was the only one to break up a Union sweep of all three events, winning the javelin with a distance of 152-5.
• Shot put — Eli Schulze won the event with a throw of 46-11.5. Nicholas Luechtefeld placed second (40-3) and Zac Elias third (39-6).
• Discus — Kurtis Gillison posted the best throw of 124-7. Schulze finished second (117-7) and Luechtefeld third (109-9).
• Javelin — Following Gildehaus was Union’s Luechtefeld (135-10) and Pacific’s Mason Fleming (115-0).
Girls
St. Clair throwers won both the shot put and discus while also getting another thrower into the top three in both events. The Lady Bulldogs had four of the top five performers in the girls discus.
Washington’s Sophia Olszowka was the only non-St. Clair thrower to win an event. She won the javelin with her throw of 99-1.
Union’s Jaiden Powell placed second individually in all three events.
• Shot put — St. Clair’s Desi York-Nunn outheaved the field with her throw of 36-7. Powell threw for 33-2. Tiffany Kestler of St. Clair finished third at 31-10.5.
• Discus — Jolee King placed first for St. Clair at 101-3. Powell marked at 95-11. Kestler claimed third place at 91-4.
• Javelin — Olszowka’s top throw was followed by Powell at 88-8 and St. Clair’s Emily Barkhurst at 85-2.
Grade Champions
Throwers at the meet were also divided by grade level with places assigned for each event in each division.
Winners of each division were as follows:
• Senior boys shot put — Union’s Schulze (46-11.5);
• Senior girls shot put — St. Clair’s York-Nunn (36-7);
• Senior boys discus — Union’s Gillison (124-7);
• Senior girls discus — St. Clair’s York-Nunn (81-6);
• Senior boys javelin — Pacific’s Fleming (115-0);
• Senior girls javelin — Pacific’s Sarah Elking (79-1);
• Junior boys shot put — Union’s Luechtefeld (40-3);
• Junior girls shot put — St. Clair’s Kestler (31-10.5);
• Junior boys discus — Union’s Luechtefeld (109-9);
• Junior girls discus — St. Clair’s King (101-3);
• Junior boys javelin — Washington’s Gildehaus (152-5);
• Junior girls javelin — Washington’s Olszowka (99-1);
• Sophomore boys shot put — St. Clair’s Mardariries Miles (38-10);
• Sophomore girls shot put — Union’s Powell (33-2);
• Sophomore boys discus — Union’s Chase Bailey (88-5);
• Sophomore girls discus — Union’s Powell (95-11);
• Sophomore boys javelin — St. Clair’s Miles (106-7);
• Sophomore girls javelin — Union’s Powell (88-8);
• Freshman boys shot put — Washington’s Colton Moritz (32-1);
• Freshman girls shot put — Union’s Jessica Stallmann (28-4.25);
• Freshman boys discus — Sullivan’s Brandon Traxler (83-9);
• Freshman girls discus — Union’s Stallmann (77-9);
• Freshman boys javelin — Sullivan’s Blake Oldham (80-3); and
• Freshman girls javelin — Washington’s Julia Craven (77-1).