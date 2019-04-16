Host Union captured the title of its Don Olszowka Invitational Tuesday at Stierberger Stadium.
The Wildcats scored 120 points to win the meet title.
“We had a phenomenal meet on the boys side, placing at least one person in the top three in almost every individual event,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “We had a lot of PRs across the board and a couple of school records. Nick Luechtefeld broke his own school record from last year in the javelin and the (400-meter relay) team of Christophe Poinsett, Cameron Kriete, Daniel Thwing, and Demetrius Clark broke the school record from 2014.”
Washington placed second with 98 points while St. James was third at 94. Pacific scored 83.5 points to finish fourth. Sullivan rounded out the top five with 80.33 points.
The rest of the field consisted of St. Francis Borgia Regional (67), Owensville (57), St. Clair (52.33), Steelville (32.83), New Haven (30) and Affton (25).
“A good all-around effort for the boys,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said. “I thought every group competed well even with good competition in every event. We will work on cleaning things up here and there with conference and district coming up fast.”
Events
• 100-meter dash — Grant Conway of St. James won in 10.86. Union’s Christophe Poinsett was second and Sullivan’s Jason Blankenship third.
• 200-meter dash — Conway again finished first, this time in 22.91. Washington’s Daulton Bender took second, followed by Borgia’s Sam Schmidt.
• 400-meter dash — Bender won for Washington in 52.55. Fellow Blue Jay Conner Maher finished second and Sullivan’s Jonathan Krygiel third.
• 800-meter run — Ethan Light of Sullivan took first in 2:06.7. Second went to Justin Reiner of Steelville and third to Washington’s Mason Kauffeld.
• 1,600-meter run — Borgia’s Grant Straatmann won in 4:46.54. New Haven’s Tim Madden was second and Steelville’s Ty Merseal third.
• 3,200-meter run — Noah Little of Washington ran the top time of 10:06.02. New Haven’s Joseph Rethemeyer finished second, followed by Pacific’s Will Green in third.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Conway of St. James outpaced the field in 14.01. Borgia’s Adam Bell took second and Conner Gorrell of St. James was third.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Conway won again in 38.15. Union’s Demetrius Clark finished second, followed by teammate Poinsett in third.
• 400-meter relay — First place went to Union’s team of Clark, Daniel Thwing, Cameron Kriete and Poinsett in 44.15. Sullivan took second and Washington third.
• 800-meter relay — Affton won the race in 1:35.86. St. Clair finished second and Borgia third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Poinsett teamed with Trevor Kelly, Peyton Burke and Clark to win for Union in 3:30.5. Washington finished second, followed by Borgia in third.
• 3,200-meter relay — The New Haven team of Dominic Lewis, Martin Lewis, Madden and Rethemeyer won in 8:36.55. Sullivan placed second and Pacific third.
“The real strength of our boys team is the distance runners and they did very well last night,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “The (3,200-meter relay) is just two seconds off of our state timer last year so we are progressing nicely. Tim Madden ran a season best time in the 1,600 and Joseph Rethemeyer had a strong 3,200.”
• Shot put — Union’s Eli Schulze made the top throw of 47-3. Union teammate Kurtis Gillson placed second with Owensville’s Jarrett Payne in third.
• Discus — Gillison won with a mark of 129-5. Pacific’s Ian Scott took second and Schulze third.
“Kurtis Gillison and Eli Schulze had great performances in the throws as well, with Kurtis coming away with almost a 10-foot PR in the discus,” Meiners said.
• High jump — Borgia’s Alex Brinkmann won, clearing six feet even. St. James’ Isaac Bradshaw took second and Kelly placed third for Union.
• Long jump — Blaine Blankenship of Sullivan won at 21-3. St. James took second and third with Tyler Recker and Austin Ridenhour, respectively.
• Triple jump — Blaine Blankenship was again the winner at 44-4. St. Clair’s Rafael Allen placed second and Washington’s Bryce Meyer claimed third.
• Pole vault — Pacific’s Gavin McDonald won the event at 14-2. Owensville’s Jacob Luther was second and St. James’ Michael Birkner third.
• Javelin — Washington’s Andrew Gildehaus won the event with an even 159-foot throw. Union’s Luechtefeld was second and Steelville’s Garrett Tolly third.
Comments
“Demetrius Clark, Cameron Kriete, Daniel Thwing, and Christophe Poinsett had great days in all of their events, as they came away with multiple PRs,” Meiners said. “Additionally, our (1,600-meter relay) team of Peyton Burke, Trevor Kelly, Christophe Poinsett, and Demetrius Clark was very exciting to watch at the end of the meet with a great performance of 3:30 and a first-place finish. On the distance side, Dominick Beine came very close to his record in the 1600 and Hayden Monroe had a PR in the 3200. Gabe Hoekel has been another freshman surprise for us, as each of his performances in the 800 and 1600 keep improving.”