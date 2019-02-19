Between the two varsity games Thursday, Union crowned its courtwarming royalty.
But the real crowning took place after the boys basketball game between Union and St. Clair.
Union (16-7, 7-0) defeated the Bulldogs (10-14, 3-4), 54-24, to complete an undefeated run through the Four Rivers Conference. The league title is the first for Union since 2005.
“It’s great for our kids, the community and the school,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “These kids love each other to death, win or lose. They have good chemistry. These teams don’t come along that often. They’re unselfish. It’s about winning and that’s what makes them special.”
In the girls game, St. Clair (18-6, 5-2) recorded a 46-32 win over the Lady ’Cats (14-10, 3-4).
“That was a lot better performance tonight than we had the other night (loss to Pacific),” said St. Clair Head Coach Mike Scheer. “We shot the ball better, which makes a big difference. Now, we’ve got to try to stop putting the opposing team at the foul line so much. I’m proud of them. We knew it was going to be tough coming in here. We knew they gave Hermann a good game the other night. We knew we had to be ready to go and we had our work cut out for us.”
Union Head Coach Dusty Weiskopf said his team will move past the game.
“It was uninspired basketball,” Weiskopf said. “I think in spurts we played really good.”
Originally, the girls game had been scheduled for Thursday with the boys playing Friday. The prediction for another winter storm caused the schools to push up the boys game to make it a doubleheader. The courtwarming also was advanced.
Boys
While the game ended in a big Union win, it didn’t start that way. St. Clair scored the first four points and had chances to add to that lead. The Bulldogs were up 8-7 midway through the first quarter when things changed.
Following Kamalei Bursey’s basket, the Bulldogs didn’t hit another field goal until late in the third quarter.
“St. Clair was able to do a lot of things well early on,” Simmons said. “I thought our kids kept competing and we were able to distance ourselves a little bit.”
Union led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter and it was 32-10 at the half. Union was up 46-18 through three quarters.
With a big lead, Simmons was able to play reserves through the fourth quarter.
Neither side had a lot of free throws as Union went 7-8 from the line and St. Clair was 4-6.
Union hit five three-point baskets while the Bulldogs had two.
Trevor Kelly was Union’s top scorer with 18 points. He hit four three-point baskets and was 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Kale Crawford was next with 16 points and the post player hit a three-point shot.
Peyton Burke notched six points while Wil Strubberg and Lance Corum scored four points apiece.
Austin Helms, Derek Hulsey and Chase Mehler each scored two points.
“I think this team is progressively getting tougher mentally and physically,” Simmons said. “Coming down the stretch, they’ve been able to turn that into wins. I think we’re trending in the right direction at the right time. We’ve won six in a row and eight of our last 10. I think we’re playing at a high level right now.
For St. Clair, Bursey and Justin Hoffman tied for the scoring lead with six points apiece. Bursey’s points came in the first quarter while Hoffman hit a pair of three-point baskets in the third quarter.
Johnny Kindel, Calvin Henry, Chase Walters, Nick Dierking, Tyler Stark and Michael Hughes each scored two points.
St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig was not available for comment following the game.
Girls
St. Clair ended with a big win in a game which featured big momentum swings early.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-0 lead and held Union scoreless until Maddie Helling hit a free throw with 53.3 seconds to go in the opening quarter. It was 13-1 after eight minutes.
St. Clair’s stifling pressure defense kept Union from generating any offense in the opening quarter. However, that proved to be a problem for St. Clair as well.
“That’s been our calling card this year, the way we press,” Scheer said. “We get after it. They started handling it a little bit, so we backed off.”
While the Lady Bulldogs were generating turnovers, they also were collecting fouls and Scheer had to go deep into his bench due to heavy foul trouble in the opening half.
“In the second quarter, I had to have Erin York, Annabelle Coonse and Ally Newton come in and play in the second quarter,” Scheer said. “They were huge. That lead could have disappeared quickly with two starters on the bench. I couldn’t be prouder of them coming in and doing the job.”
Union finally figured out how to get through their press and cut the lead to 18-15 with over two minutes left in the half.
St. Clair picked up its play again, regained the momentum and led 27-19 at the half. The Lady Bulldogs never looked back.
St. Clair led 38-23 after three quarters and won, 46-32.
“We pushed them out of their press, but the first half was dismal,” said Weiskopf. “We finally found some energy, but we played seven minutes instead of eight and they went on a 7-0 run. I thought we had two really good looks to start the third quarter and we played hard. We couldn’t make them play. We had a lot of wide-open looks that we normally hit. It was like there was a lid on the basket. Our shooting percentage couldn’t have been very good.”
The Lady Bulldogs were able to play under control despite the foul trouble. One player ended with four fouls while three others had three. None fouled out.
“I was really proud of the way our defense played tonight,” Scheer said. “We were able to shut down some of their shooters and that was huge. It was a big victory here.”
Haley Buscher led St. Clair with 15 points and she knocked down three of the five three-point baskets for St. Clair.
“They shot really well,” Weiskopf said. “Haley Buscher had a great game.”
Alohilani Bursey was next with 14 points. She went 2-3 from the free-throw line. St. Clair was 3-5 as a team. Gracie Sohn and Alana Hinson each scored seven points. Hannah Machelett was next with three.
Emily Gaebe led Union with 10 points and she was 4-9 from the free-throw line. While Union was able to get to the line, mainly due to St. Clair’s foul trouble in the first half, the Lady ’Cats were 9-17 in the game. Union went 1-4 from the stripe in the second half.
Julia Overstreet scored seven points and hit one of Union’s three three-point baskets.
Taylor Seely ended with six points and was 4-4 from the free-throw line.
Helling scored four points while Kaylee Bunch had three and Megan Siedhoff netted two points.
Bunch suffered a foot injury in the first quarter and was able to return later in the game after she was taped up.
“We’re going to be fine going into the district,” Weiskopf said. “I know we’re losing some games, but as long as the girls understand we’re in good shape, we’ll be OK.”
Both Union and St. Clair are in Class 4 District 10. Union is hosting the tournament and the seeds will be released this weekend.