Once again, the Union basketball Wildcats will be going to Lindbergh High School.
Union’s boys will play in a four-school jamboree there Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Other schools are Clayton, MICDS and Lindbergh.
Each scrimmage will be divided into two six-minute halves. Team fouls and team scores will be kept, but no individual figures will be entered.
Union opens against Lindbergh in Gym 3 at 6 p.m.
From there, the Wildcats will move to Gym 2, playing MICDS at 6:30 p.m. and Clayton at 7 p.m.
In Gym 2, Clayton plays MICDS at 6 p.m.
The other Gym 3 games are Lindbergh versus Clayton at 6:30 p.m. and Lindbergh versus MICDS at 7 p.m.
Union opens the regular season at the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
Union is seeded sixth for the annual Turkey Tournament and will open play against No. 3 Pacific at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Union will play either Ft. Zumwalt North or North Tech Friday in the second round.