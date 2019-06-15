Walks and steals powered the Union Post 297 Freshmen to a win Friday.
Union (9-5-2, 4-0) stole 26 bases in the contest for an 11-1 home victory against Pacific Post 402 (0-6, 0-6).
Post 297 collected six hits and reached base on 14 walks and two hit batsmen.
Union backed pitchers Dalton Voss, Conner Borgmann and Alex Kuelker with solid defense, committing no errors and turning two double plays.
“We had some good defensive plays,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “We turned two double plays that were real nice. Colton Morrow had a double play at second base and he’s our catcher mainly, so to see him be able to turn a nice double was pretty cool. Cooper Bailey turned a nice double play from shortstop and he usually plays second. So, it’s nice to put those guys in there and see that, in an emergency, we can put them in there and they know what they’re doing and how to play ball the right way.”
Post 402 outhit Post 297 in the contest with seven singles.
“It’s mostly chemistry,” Post 402 manager Matt Whitford said of the improvements he saw from his squad in the game. “Our boys had played a little disjointed before (this game). Tonight, it was a complete game. It was not as good as we want it to be, but we’re getting there.”
Union scored twice in the second inning, once in the third and once in the fourth.
Post 402 kept the game close and got on the scoreboard with one run in the top of the fifth before Union added five runs in the fifth inning and a final two runs in the sixth.
Voss pitched 3.2 innings and recorded the win. He held Post 402 scoreless over that span on two hits and a walk. Voss struck out three batters.
Borgmann pitched 1.1 innings and surrendered one run on five hits and a walk.
Alex Kuelker closed out the win with a one-two-three sixth inning.
“I thought for the most part our pitchers threw strikes tonight,” Ryan Bailey said. “We only had two walks. In Legion baseball, that’s what you have to do. We were throwing some guys, like Dalton has pitched well for us in relief but doesn’t have a lot of starts and Conner hasn’t got a lot of innings, so to put them in there and have them throw strikes was great to see.”
For Post 402, the pitching duties were divided among Zane Bartley, John Cook and Gavin Shea.
Bartley threw the first three innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on two hits and five walks. Bartley struck out two batters.
Cook pitched the next 1.1 innings. He surrendered five runs, four earned, on one hit and four walks.
Shea took over for the final 1.1 innings. Three runs were charged to Shea on three hits and five walks.
Borgmann and Voss led the Union offense with two hits apiece. Cooper Bailey and Collin Gerdel each added a hit.
Cooper Bailey, Gerdel and Voss scored two runs apiece. Jayden Overschmidt, Tanner Hall, Nick Birke, Borgmann and Morrow all scored once.
Borgmann drove in three runs. Birke, Voss and Kuelker each added an RBI.
Morrow walked three times. Birke and Ryan Ewald both walked twice. Bailey, Hayden Burke, Borgmann, Gerdel, Voss, Kuelker and Marshall Gebert all reached on walks once.
Voss and Gerdel stole four bases apiece. Bailey, Borgmann and Ewald each stole three times. Morrow, Hall and Kuelker all stole two bases. Birke, Burke and Gebert were all credited with one steal.
“I thought we ran hard,” Ryan Bailey said. “We had a couple of hard hits as the game went along. In the beginning, we were ahead a bit too much.”
Jacob Devoto had two hits for Pacific. Bartley, Michael Gregory, Jordan Williams, Lucas Willer and Dominic Calvin connected for one hit apiece.
Calvin scored the Post 402 run. Bartley had the RBI.
Williams was hit by a pitch and walked. Cook also drew a walk.
Gregory was a bright spot in center field for Pacific with four putouts, coming up with some difficult catches.
“He’s definitely showing off his athleticism out there and we love what he does,” Whitford said.
Union and Post 402 are scheduled to resume a rain-postponed game from June 4 at the Pacific Youth Association Wednesday at 6 p.m. Post 297 held a 4-0 lead with nobody out in the top of the first inning at the time that game was stopped.