While the result Tuesday was another big win, 61-27 at home over Northwest, Union Head Coach Pat Rapert knows his team is capable of much better.
“We had watched some film on the last two games we had played and we had a focus on what we wanted to do tonight. It didn’t go as planned.”
Union (3-0) fell behind the Lady Lions (1-4) early, 4-2, forcing Rapert to take a timeout with 6:35 to play in the opening quarter.
“It got me a little frustrated,” Rapert said. “We wanted to get the ball in quicker and play a little quicker at first. We came out a little flat, but we did pick it up, which was nice to see.”
Union fired up the offense to take charge from there on. Union held an 18-7 advantage after one quarter. It was 39-13 at the half and 39-13 through three quarters.
“One of the positives was our transition offense,” Rapert said. “We got playing a little quicker. We’ve got some girls who look up the floor pretty well. We shared the ball well in transition, too. That was one of our focuses in the last week was working on keeping our lanes and keeping the floor spaced. We’ve got to run our halfcourt stuff, too. We’ve got to get better at that.”
Still, Rapert feels his team is capable of playing better.
“We wanted to do better on the defensive end,” Rapert said. “We’re still not there. I know it looks different because of the points. Positioning-wise, we’re not where we need to be. Our boxing out is not where it needs to be.”
Reagan Rapert led Union in most categories. She recorded another double-double with 22 points and 10 assists. She pulled down seven rebounds and added six steals.
Rapert hit three of Union’s four three-point baskets and was 3-4 from the free-throw line. On the night, the Lady ’Cats hit 13 of 19 free-throw attempts.
Julia Overstreet fought off early foul trouble to end with 19 points, seven rebounds, six steals, two assists and a blocked shot. She went 7-9 from the free-throw line.
Emily Gaebe and Megan Siedhoff each scored nine points.
Gaebe also had two steals and one rebound. Like Overstreet, she was in early foul trouble.
Siedhoff hit the other three-point basket and added three rebounds and two assists.
Maddie Helling chipped in with two points four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Jessie Clark came off the bench to contribute a rebound and a steal. Destiny Boehm had one rebound.
“Early on, we picked up a couple of touch fouls,” Rapert said. “The good thing about our group is that we have some interchangeable parts. We can move some people around which hides some foul trouble situations. We’re trying to develop a couple of girls off of the bench. They were pretty physical. We did a pretty good job most of the time. We’ve just got to do a better job running our sets and on the defensive side of things.”
Jillian Schmoll and Abby Wright scored seven points apiece for Northwest. Grace Eimer, Jenna Roth and Sara Roth each scored three points. Brooke Campbell and Sophie Surdyke added two points apiece.